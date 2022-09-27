On Thursday, Helen, Gwen and I spent the day in Waseca checking out the downtown and doing a little shopping. As usual, we found things we didn’t know we needed and enjoyed a good lunch along with a beautiful view of Clear Lake at The Boat House Bar and Grille. Waseca has a lot of cute shops to visit.

Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.

