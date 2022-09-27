...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
On Thursday, Helen, Gwen and I spent the day in Waseca checking out the downtown and doing a little shopping. As usual, we found things we didn’t know we needed and enjoyed a good lunch along with a beautiful view of Clear Lake at The Boat House Bar and Grille. Waseca has a lot of cute shops to visit.
On Friday, I got together with a former coworker at the clinic, Annette Thompson. Annette and her husband, Jim, also recently returned home from a trip to Europe, so we had a lot of talk about. They did a driving trip, starting and ending in Copenhagen, Denmark. We shared our pictures and had lunch at The East Wind Buffet in Owatonna. It’s fun to keep in touch with great people you used to work with.
On Saturday, Ron, Kris, Brianna, Gavin and Everett came to the farm for a visit. This was the first time the little boys had been to my place, and they had so much fun exploring the garden, picking a zucchini, finding a little watermelon, looking at all the peppers and tomatoes, and playing with the cats. Back inside, I can see I need to amp up my toy box a little bit, but they still had fun playing with some new toys. We had lunch, and I made some muffins from the little boys’ Great-great Grandmother, Emma Hildebrandt. I’ll bet that recipe is way over 100 years old. Thanks for coming everyone, and come again soon!
Bob, Donny, JB, Brennen and Dave spent a few days fishing at Rick’s place on the Turtle River and Cass Lake. They found a few good spots for perch out on Cass, plus Brennen caught a nice northern, so they’re filling up the freezer for the next fish fry. Bob brought me a nice bag of perch, so I’m looking forward to fixing them soon.
Ron and Kris hosted a little Vikings football game get-together at their house. Katie, Ryan, and I had fun cheering on the Vikings. We were pretty sure the Vikings were going to be embarrassed for the second week in a row, but Kirk Cousins and K.J. Osborn teamed up for a fantastic touchdown with little time left. Josh Metellus sealed the game with an interception. The next game was a toss-up. No one at Krissy and Ron’s house wanted either the Packers or the Bucs to win; we just don’t like either team, but the Packers came out on top. Whatever, I guess.
Dylan Noble was a Thursday visitor at his Grandma Faye’s house. Of course, there are always a couple of chores to be done around the house, which Dylan took care of, and Faye had cookies on the table to enjoy while visiting and catching up.
Moland Church Services: Sunday, October 2, 9:00 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton. Sunday, October 9, 9:00 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 Worship. Sunday, October 16, 9:00 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton. Sunday, October 23, 5 p.m. Family Night with potluck and games to follow. Sunday, October 30, Sunday School, 10:30 Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.
Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.
