Happy birthday to my niece, Maddy Conom, who celebrates her birthday on May 13. Have a wonderful day, Maddy. Also, happy anniversary to Chris and Stacy Aase on their wedding anniversary on May 7. Also, happy birthday to Stacy Thofson and Michele Hanson, who have birthdays too.
On Tuesday, Gwen Springer and I had a nice long visit with Curt and Wanda Eschenbach. We finally got a chance to see their lovely new home in Trondheim. We did a lot of catching up, which is always fun to do. We’re planning on getting together again real soon.
Congratulations to Troy Vangsness who was recognized at the Great Southwest United Recognition Banquet for being Sleepy Eye’s Teacher of the Year. You are such a wonderful teacher and influence to the kids in Sleepy Eye. We are all so proud of you.
Katie spent the weekend with me at the farm, and we had fun. On Friday, she helped me with some things around the house, and we enjoyed having dinner at Lacey’s. Julie stopped down to Lacey’s to see us too.
On Saturday, we headed to Red Wing and had a great time. We walked down to the river to see how much flooding had occurred this spring. There were lots of huge branches and logs up on the shoreline. A stop at the Red Wing Depot was fun too. We kind of went up and down the streets to check out the stores, and, of courses, stopped at the Uff Da Shop.
We enjoyed having lunch at Kelly’s right by the river, and then headed to the Pottery Place. We were pleasantly surprised to see there are still a few stores in that beautiful old building, but the antique store on the second floor was awesome. We especially liked seeing all of the Bob White Red Wing Pottery that my aunt, Norma Ause, collected for years. Wow, the prices of the Bob White have stayed very high and is still very collectable. It’s too bad we don’t have my aunt’s huge collection anymore.
We also saw a huge variety of Red Wing crocks, sponge bowls, and other items. It was really amazing.
Thank you to Pastor Mark Granquist who led us in Worship on Sunday. He’ll be back again in two weeks, and we look forward to seeing him again.
Faye Noble, Carol and Roger Pitan, visited their brother, Lennie, and his wife, Rose, in Lake City on Monday.
Katie and I were out and about in Owatonna following church, and we had a great lunch at The Tavern Nine Restaurant. We also just had to stop at Turtle Creek Nursery to see all the lovely flowers and see what’s all out there. I had a really fun time with Katie all weekend, and I told her she can come anytime she’d like.
Krissy was a Sunday afternoon visitor at the farm too, and we had a fun time together. Plans are to attend one of Ryan’s games this week.
Julie and I visited with JB at Bethesda Hospital on Thursday. We didn’t do so great at Trivia at Lacey’s this week, but we’ll try again next week.
MOLAND CHURCH SERVICES: May 14 – Lay Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21 — 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Mark Granquist leading the service. Sunday, May 28 – Lay Service at 9:00 a.m. NOTE: Church Worship Time changes to 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 4. Sunday, June 4, 9:00 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion and Pastor Bob Kahl will lead us in Worship. Bob was a member of Moland until he was nine years old, and is the brother of my sister-in-law, Carol Aase. We’re excited to hear him preach. Sunday, June 11 – 9 a.m. – Lay Service. Sunday, June 18 – 9:00 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion and Pastor Bob Kahl will lead us in Worship. Sunday June 25 – 5 p.m. Family Night with Worship, followed by potluck and games.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.