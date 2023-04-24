Happy birthday this week to my niece, Maggie Broin, who celebrates her birthday on April 27. Have a good one, Maggie. Also my much older cousin (by one day), Lauren Aase, has a birthday on April 29, and his brother Brian celebrates on May 1. I also can’t forget one of my favorite cousins, Dick Truman, who I share my birthday with on April 30. Happy birthday, Dick.

Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.

