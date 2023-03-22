Happy birthday to my niece, Auntonya Aase, who celebrated her birthday on March 17. Also, a happy birthday to Faye Noble and Susan Anderson who also had birthdays recently. Faye had a houseful of her family on Sunday to celebrate her birthday. Mike and Linda, Lynn, Russ, Mason and Megan, Mark and Rose, Dylan and Savannah, Ryan, Sarah and their kids were all there to honor their mom and grandma on her birthday. The kids supplied the dinner, and they had a great time being together.
Reminder of Moland’s Pancake Dinner on Sunday, March 26, from noon to 2 p.m. Join for some delicious pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, milk, coffee and orange juice. Free will donation. Everyone is invited to attend.
Julie and Maggie got to see some really good boys’ basketball games the last couple of weeks at the Civic Center in Rochester. There were a lot of good games, including a barn burner between Lake City and P-E-M., with a triple overtime win on a buzzer-beater by P.E.M. There is nothing better than high school sports.
On that note, congratulations to Kristina Lurken Anderson’s BBE Jaguars on being Section 5A champions, and taking third place in the state tournament last week. Another great season for the team.
Heather Tousignant and Julie met for a much needed catch-up at Boots and Lu’s last Saturday. It had been awhile since the two had gotten together, so it was time. They, as always, picked up where they left off the last time they saw each other and both promised it won’t be that long of a gap the next time they get together.
Another great trip is in the books for the gang. We spent two weeks in sunny and warm Tucson. The weather had been cold, windy, and even snowy before we arrived last week, so we think the weather changed because we were coming to town. We saw too many things to mention, but some sites we visited were Tombstone, AZ, which is like an old western town with lots of shops and saloons; Tubac, a haven for art galleries, jewelers, potters, etc. It was really fun shopping there, and we all found something we just had to have. You know how that goes! ☺ Jeff, Karen and I visited Mary Gates Danielson at her pretty place in Green Valley, and she gave us a tour of the town and surrounding area. I can understand why she loves it there. We enjoyed having lunch with her at a local golf course. We also drove up to Mount Lemmon, which was just so beautiful with so many unique rock formations. We got up as high as we could go (about 8000 feet) until roads were closed due to snow. There were people skiing at Sky Valley in Coronado National Forest, and we enjoyed having lunch at the Iron Door Restaurant where we were introduced to Kilt Lifter Beer just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. It’s good! We also toured the Tucson Botanical Gardens and the Desert Museum, which were both really beautiful. We then met Mary at Pinnacle Peak Restaurant and enjoyed a really nice dinner with her. It was hard to come back to the cold, snow and wind, but we have so many pictures (and videos) and memories to last a long time. It was a great trip and, yes, a good time was had by all.
MOLAND SERVICES: Sunday, March 26, 10:30 a.m. Worship followed by Pancake Dinner from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. All are welcome! Sunday, April 2, (Palm Sunday) 10:30 Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga; Sunday, April 9 Easter Breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by 10:30 a.m. Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Barb Streed. Sunday, April 16 – 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga; Sunday, April 23, 5 p.m. Family Night with potluck and games to follow. Sunday, April 30 – Family Night with activity yet to be determined. We’re thinking of pizza and bowling in Owatonna. Stay tuned.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.
