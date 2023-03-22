Happy birthday to my niece, Auntonya Aase, who celebrated her birthday on March 17. Also, a happy birthday to Faye Noble and Susan Anderson who also had birthdays recently. Faye had a houseful of her family on Sunday to celebrate her birthday. Mike and Linda, Lynn, Russ, Mason and Megan, Mark and Rose, Dylan and Savannah, Ryan, Sarah and their kids were all there to honor their mom and grandma on her birthday. The kids supplied the dinner, and they had a great time being together.

Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.

