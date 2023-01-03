Happy Birthday this week to Jeff Derscheid. Have a great day Jeff. Also, Happy Birthday to my great- nephew, Henry Aase, who turns 9 on Jan. 8. Jan. 8 is also David and Lauren’s anniversary, so a double celebration at their house that day.
On Monday, my friend, Pam Seaser and I had lunch together at Pizza Ranch in Owatonna. You know when you have to make a trip to town anyway, you might as well call a friend and see if she’s available for lunch, and it usually works with her! Another perk of being retired!
Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Bill Foss. Bill passed away unexpectedly last week at the age of 73. Many of his friends and his family attended the visitation for Bill which was held on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Michaelson’s. Many families at the visitation said how much he was going to be missed. Thoughts and prayers for his family at this time.
On Wednesday, some of our old “gang” got together for lunch. Helen Haugen, Pat Schreiber, Karen Nelson and I met at Lacey’s and had a really fun time catching up. We were missing a couple key people, so we’ll try to schedule another lunch when we can all get together. You can’t beat old friends.
On Thursday, Julie, Krissy, Amanda and I met for coffee at Boot’s and Lu’s in Nerstrand. We always get to see Marlene Floren and Betty Redfield, so it’s a double treat whenever we are there for coffee.
After Boot’s and Lu’s, Krissy and I had lunch with Kim Bakken at Lacey’s. We hadn’t gotten together for quite a while, so it was so much fun to catch up. Julie joined us a little later, which always is fun.
We had a lovely, rescheduled Christmas Eve Service on New Year’s Eve at Moland. We all held candles at the end of the service while signing "Silent Night." It was so pretty. It was so great to see Stacy Thofson back at church after receiving a liver transplant on Oct. 28. She looks great and is getting stronger every day. Pastor Rushton will be taking January and February off, as usual this year.
Upcoming Moland Church Schedule: Jan. 8 – 9:00 a.m. We will take down all of the Christmas decorations at church. 10:30 Worship. Sunday, Jan. 15 – 10:20 Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga. Sunday, Jan. 22 – 10:30 Worship. Sunday, Jan. 29 – 10:30 Worship.
Gary and Annette Peters hosted a New Year’s Eve get-together at their home. The “usual suspects” were there, and we had fun playing cards, Face-timing with Helen and singing “Auld Lang Syne,” lead by Jeff, and just catching up with each other. We sure enjoyed the mild temperatures outside. We were commenting that we’ve continued the tradition of getting together on New Year’s Eve for many years, which is a sign of really great friends.
On Sunday, the Aase Family Christmas was held at Dylan and Brianna’s house in Prior Lake. Again, great weather and roads were enjoyed by all of us who had to travel. Chuck and Lori, Maddy and Ryan, Bob, David, Lauren and the three boys, Krissy and Ron, Brianna, Dylan and their two little guys, and me enjoyed a delicious meal including lutefisk, Julie’s delicious lefse, meatballs and all the trimmings. We still are having trouble recruiting more people over to the lutefisk side, but those of us who love it, real!y enjoyed it. Dylan smoked a delicious ham, and Krissy is no slouch with the meatballs, so it was great. We were missing a few key people, including JB, Julie, Maggie and Brennen, but they were all in our thoughts. A robust game of dice was enjoyed by all, and it’s so cute to see how the little guys get into it, and what gift(s) move around during the stealing phase of the game. Thanks to Dylan and Brianna for hosting our family.
Katie and Ryan spent New Year’s Day at Troy and Anna’s. They had fun playing with little Mary, who is developing quite the personality, and is such a little character.
Best wishes for a happy and healthy 2023.