Happy Birthday this week to Rosemary Flom and Allen Anderson. Have a great day,
Annette and Gary, Jeff and Karen, Dave and Gail, Helen and I spent last week up on the North Shore. On the way up, we stopped at The Thirsty Pagan Brewing in Superior, Wisconsin for a bite to eat. The Castle Danger Brewery is also a favorite stop on the way up to Blue Fin.
Blue Fin Bay is in such a great location, being only 31 miles from Grand Marais, so we took advantage of that and spent a couple of days in Grand Marais. We did some retail therapy, visited the Voyageur Brewery, and had a delicious lunch at My Sister’s Place and the Angry Trout. I had some really good Salmon Chowder that day. Delicious.
The snowshoe enthusiasts enjoyed perfect trail conditions along Lake Superior, as well as a great time on a couple of other trails. Lots of card playing, along with a yodeling pickle, made for lots of laughs. I also had a chance to visit with a couple of docs I used to work with at the clinic in Owatonna.
Kirk Dornfeld and Carol Winter have retired to Grand Marais, and on Thursday, they were taking a bread baking class at the North House Folk School, so I stopped in to visit with them. It was so good to see them again. They’re loving retirement on the North Shore. We returned home on kind of icy roads around Tofte and Two Harbors, but the closer we go to Duluth, the better the road conditions were, and we were thankful for that. Another fun trip with super fun friends.
Ryan Block had another great weekend on the wrestling mats. He placed second at the Region 3 Section Tournament for ninth graders, advancing to the state tourney. Ryan is amazing and very dedicated to his sport. We’ll look forward to seeing how he does at the state tournament. Great job, Ryan.
Kris and Ron and Chuck and Lori went to Boonie’s on Friday night for the fish fry. Sounds like a good one to go to. They ran into Dick and Ann Sviggum who were also there enjoying the fish.
Lynn and Megan visited with Faye last Sunday, as Megan was on her way going back to Alexandria. Megan was home for the weekend and first on her list is to visit her grandma.
Like a lot of us in the winter, Faye is working on jigsaw puzzles she got from the kids for Christmas. I’m working on some old puzzles Katie and I found one day. They have to be from the 40s and 50s, because the price is $0.29. On the back of one of the boxes, it says “I put this puzzle together on December 3, 1959. Danny Aase.” I thought that was priceless. I have one puzzle left to put together, and I hope all of the pieces are there. I bought a puzzle of the Lift Bridge in Duluth to do next, but I want to finish to old ones first.
Katie and Ryan had a play-date with Gavin and Everett one evening this week at Dylan and Brianna’s house. Those two kids just love Ryan, so they had lots of fun.
MOLAND CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, February 5, 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga of Owatonna. Sunday, February 12 – Lay Worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, February 19 – Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Barb Streed; Saturday, February 26 – Family Night at 5 p.m. with potluck and games to follow.
Shirley Woodward hosted a group of “old friends” on Saturday for lunch. Helen Haugen, Karen Nelson, Pat Schreiber, Gwen Springer, Renae Jacobson, Gail Trapp and me. We had such a great time reminiscing about all kinds of things. Some of the shenanigans we were involved in go back over 50 years, which is a scary thought, but so much fun to revisit. We also got to meet Don and Shirley’s new little dog, a little black cockapoo named Bruno, who couldn’t be sweeter. Thanks, Shirley, for having all of us at your house, and for the delicious meal you served. Let’s do it again soon.
Looking at the calendar for this next week, I realized it has been 10 years since Mom passed away on Feb. 2. It’s so hard to believe how fast that time has gone. We all miss her so much, and we always talk about her when we get together, so she’s always on our minds.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.