Happy birthday this week to Shari Arndt who celebrates her birthday on April 20. Also a very Happy Birthday to my great-niece, Haidyn Aase, who has a birthday on April 25. Have a great day ladies.
On Tuesday, the Aase siblings got together (on National Siblings Day) to celebrate Dan’s birthday just a little bit late. We started out at Dan and Carol’s house to see their newly-renovated laundry room, which Ron did for them. It’s beautiful, and Carol says she loves doing laundry now. ☺ We then went to Jensen’s Supper Club in Eagan to celebrate. That’s such a nice place, and it happens to be Dan and Carol’s favorite place to go eat out. We had a great time; it was so much fun to be together.
After that, Chuck, Julie, Bob, Krissy and I visited JB at Bethesda Hospital. We had a wonderful visit with him, and Jon was just as thrilled to see us. Lots of topics were covered during the time we were there, from Kenyon sports to the Timberwolves, current events and family news. He really appreciated the visit, so we’ll be going to see him on a regular basis now.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Gladys Pechacek. Gladys passed away last week. Her funeral will be held on Thursday, April 20, from 4-6 p.m. at Michaelson’s Funeral Home in Owatonna. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. The Pechacek family were our neighbors, and I have so many memories of Emil, Gladys and their family. They were very active in Moland. She is survived by her son, Dale (Cindy), nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren; also son-in-law Keith Kelley and daughter-in-law, Patti Jo Pechacek. Blessed be her memory.
After losing the week before, Andy’s Candies got back on the winning track at Lacey’s Trivia last Thursday. This week it came down to the bonus question; we bet enough, got it right, and won the game. Another fun night of trivia. Once the weather straightens out, plans are to move trivia to the patio at Lacey’s.
On Sunday, Mary Angela Vangsness, daughter of Troy and Anna Vangsness, was baptized Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm. Sponsors were Katie Block and Mitch and Kristi Woodwick. The service was beautiful, and little Mary was as good as can be and the best little girl. Troy and Anna hosted a luncheon following the baptism. God bless Mary and her family.
On our way home from New Ulm, Julie and I stopped at New Perspective in Faribault. When we got off the elevator, there was Jean Overby ready to get on the elevator. We went back to Jean’s room and had such a nice visit with her. We also stopped in to see Berniece Klahr who was watching the Twins game and working on a challenging jigsaw puzzle, as well as Ginny Aase and JoAnn Oppegard. We had a good time visiting with these wonderful folks, who like living at New Perspective, but miss so many things about Kenyon Senior Living. Plans are to visit these ladies again soon.
I’m sure everyone is growing a little weary of the cold, windy, snowy weather that arrived this weekend, especially after having a few beautiful, warm days. My tulips are up, but I’m sure they’re wondering what the heck is going on. The robins look confused too. Bob hasn’t planted his potatoes yet, so as soon as it warms up again, the potatoes will get planted.
MOLAND CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, April 23, 5 p.m. Family Night with potluck and games to follow. Sunday, April 30 – 10:30 Worship with Family League bowling in Owatonna. Caravan/carpool or just meet at Godfather’s Pizza at 11:00 a.m., followed by Bowling at Sparetime in Owatonna. Family League will cover lunch at Godfather’s and bowling. More information to follow. Sunday, May 7, 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Mark Granquist leading the service. May 14 – Lay Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21 — 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Mark Granquist leading the service. Sunday, May 28 – Lay Service at 10:30 a.m.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.