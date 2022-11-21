Happy Birthday this week to little Millie Lurken, who turned the big No. 1 on Nov. 19. I hope you had a nice birthday, Millie.
Also Happy Birthday to my brother, Chuck, who is celebrating a birthday on Nov. 22. Have a good one, Chuck.
Lynn, Russ, Mason and Megan were Sunday visitors at Faye’s house. Mason bagged a nice deer, so they dressed it out and put it in the freezer for some good eating this winter. Congrats, Mason.
Ryan had last Friday off because of quarter break, so I met Katie and him at the Chinese Buffet in Northfield. We did a little shopping downtown too, so it was a fun day to be out and about with those two.
Some more Sunset Home memories from my family. When I worked at the nursing home in the early 1970s, we had 88 residents, and there was a waiting list for people to get in. It was a good place to be if you couldn’t take care of yourself anymore. There were many rooms that had two people in them, plus we had residents in the basement of the east wing, as well as in the house part of the home. Nancy Mundahl, Pat McVary and I worked in the kitchen alongside Florence Walker, Elma Broin, Alma Musjgerd, Carmen Wickham, Helen Flom, and Ethel Nesseth. Again, I hope I didn’t forget anyone. We had two settings for each meal, so we were busy, plus us “little girls” worked in the little kitchen on the west side of the home. There we served meals for those residents who had to be fed. Everything was made from scratch. On the weekends, Nancy, Pat, and I were usually in charge of peeling potatoes because we always had meat, potatoes, and all the trimmings for noon dinners. That was a lot of potatoes to peel for 88 people, plus staff. Florence was such a good cook, and was kind of famous for her “parsley potatoes” and bread pudding, among many other dishes. All the desserts were made from scratch; no canned puddings under her supervision. Suppers were a little scary for us young girls. We would have creamed eggs on toast, “mush,” rice with cinnamon and sugar, and milk toast. Not a fan of any of those, although I learned to like mush, which was a lighter version of rommegrot. The residents loved the suppers, because they probably grew up eating those dishes. Even when Mom was at the Sunset Home the last few years of her life, she would sometimes request milk toast for supper, and she loved it. I remember my aunt, Luella Kispert, made us girls some cute aprons to wear while we worked. She was such a good seamstress.
Monday, Nov. 28 – council meeting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4–9 a.m. Decorate the church. 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton. Sunday, Dec. 11, Worship at 10:30 AM. This will be a Christmas Carole Service, so be ready to sing! Sunday, Dec. 18 — 10:30 AM Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton. Saturday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton. Sunday, Dec. 25 – No Worship at Moland. Sunday, Jan. 1 — No Worship at Moland.
Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.