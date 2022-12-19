...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold
air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming
very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-
threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below
to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be
adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western
and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday
morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south
central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Happy Birthday this week to Phyllis Derscheid, Tom Dressel, Kaylin Hanson and Jeff Lurken. We also have a couple of important people in our family who have birthdays on Dec. 24, Jon Broin and Tyler Aase. I hope everyone has a nice birthday.
Julie came out for coffee on Wednesday morning. We always have a good time together, and I’m so glad we can get together every week.
Kris and I babysat Gavin and Everett from Monday afternoon to Wednesday morning, while Brianna and Dylan were in Las Vegas celebrating their eighth anniversary. We had a lot of fun with those two little guys. They’re very busy, but so fun to be with. On Tuesday, Katie took the day off so we did a little shopping and had lunch at Chili’s in Burnsville. Mom used to love going to Chili’s, so it was fun to be there after so many years. Papa Ron brought pizza for supper on Tuesday evening, and Katie and Ryan came over. The boys absolutely love Ryan, so they had a good time playing together. Dylan and Brianna returned home on Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, I entertained some lutefisk lovers for lunch. Helen Sathre, Gwen Springer and Gail Kaderlik were at the farm to enjoy a good Norwegian meal with lutefisk, lefse, meatballs, and rommegrot. It’s so much fun cooking lutefisk for people who enjoy it. Gwen made the lefse and meatballs, Helen brought a salad, Gail made a Norwegian almond cake, and Julie made the delicious rommegrot. I had a good fire going in the fireplace, and we had a lot of fun reminiscing and catching up with each other. This is getting to be a yearly tradition, and I’ll be happy to do it again next year.
Dick and Sherry Truman hosted a Hildebrandt cousins’ get-together on Saturday morning. The group was a little smaller this year, due to road conditions and having “the crud,” but they had a good time anyway. Don and Shirley Woodward, Pat and Dave Schreiber, Marcia and Mark Helgeson, and Kris Mills attended. Dick showed a video of our Grandma Emma Hildebrandt’s 100th birthday party at the Sunset Home, as well as a video of their daughter, Bethany’s, baby shower which was held at Fern’s house. Krissy commented that it was so much fun to see all of our aunts and uncles who have since passed, and that everyone looked so “young and skinny” in the videos! Haha! Well, they were from over 30 years ago, so that’s probably why. Hopefully the rest of us can see the videos at another time. Thanks to Dick and Sherry for hosting.
MOLAND CHURCH SERVICES: Saturday, December 24, 5 PM Christmas Eve Worship Candlelight Service with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Sunday, December 25 – No Worship at Moland. Sunday, January 1 - No Worship at Moland. Sunday, January 8 – 9 a.m. take down Christmas decorations.
I hope all of you have a very Merry Christmas, and a Happy and Healthy 2023!
Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.