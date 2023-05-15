Julie, Maggie and I celebrated Maggie’s birthday last week by having dinner at the China Buffet in Northfield. It was really good, and we had a fun time catching up.
On Tuesday night, Gwen Springer and I attended the K-W High School Music Department’s annual spring concert entitled “Hope.” It was a very good concert with both the choirs and the concert band performing. A very moving number “To Realms Above,” was composed by Carl Holmquist and performed by the choir as a tribute to Rachel Nesseth. Mr. Holmquist was in the audience, which made the song extra special. Additionally, Jesse Buelke composed “A Song of Joys” to honor the legacy of Gary Skundberg, long-time band director in Kenyon. The concert was really enjoyable and made extra special by these two, brand new songs. Thanks go out to Hannah Johnson, KW Choir Director, Jan Strand, accompanist, as well as Claire Larson, KW Band Director. Good job, everyone.
Julie, Krissy and I visited with JB at Bethesda Hospital on Thursday morning. We had a good visit, and then we stopped at House of Coates for a quick bite before heading home.
On Thursday, I enjoyed having lunch with my former supervisor at the MCHS-Owatonna, Dorothy Hoff. We had a lot to cover as we haven’t seen each other for several months, so a nice, long lunch at the Crooked Pint was just perfect.
Chuck made a quick visit to the farm on Wednesday following a monument committee meeting. We had a good visit, and as always, he got some good “Moland dirt” to add to his garden.
Faye was busy all weekend with Mother’s Day visitors. Mark and Rose, Russ, and Lynn visited her on Saturday, and on Sunday, Ryan Noble and his family stopped in to see her. What a fun day to celebrate with your kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
Nicole Christine Behne, daughter of Jim and Christine Behne, will be honored upon her graduation from Owatonna High School with an open house on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at her home in Owatonna. Congratulations, Nicky. I can’t believe you’re graduating already. Time really flies.
Happy Mother’s Day to all of the wonderful moms, grandmas, aunts, nieces, sisters, and friends out there. I hope everyone had a really special day.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Gaylen Ordalen who passed away last week. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 16, at 11:00 a.m. at Dale Lutheran Church. Thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Vicki, son, Gabriel, and granddaughter, Ariel.
On Friday, Katie and I made our annual trek to the Mennonite Greenhouses near Elma, Iowa, and we had fun. The flowers were spectacular and the selection and prices were awesome. We visited ACME Greenhouses and our favorite, Windy Acres Greenhouses, and the car was full. We really wanted to check out Vintage Lane, but we would have had to start stacking flowers, which doesn’t ever work. We’ll put it on the list for next year. With the very rainy weather, I haven’t had a chance to plant all of my flowers, but hopefully I’ll get it done this week when the sun is supposed to shine. Julie and Maggie did their flower shopping on Thursday, so their hints and tips helped us on Friday. On our way home, we stopped in Austin for a delicious pizza at Steve’s Pizza. We really had a fun time.
MOLAND CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, May 21 - 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Mark Granquist leading the service. Sunday, May 28 – Lay Service at 9:00 a.m. NOTE: Church Worship Time changes to 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 4. Sunday, June 4, 9:00 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion and Pastor Bob Kahl will lead us in Worship. Sunday, June 11 – 9 a.m. – Lay Service. Sunday, June 18 – 9:00 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion and Pastor Bob Kahl will lead us in Worship. Sunday June 25 at 5 p.m. Family Night with Worship, followed by potluck and games.
