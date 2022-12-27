Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone. I hope you all had a nice Christmas celebration.
I think the cold and windy weather played a part in people’s Christmas Eve celebrations; it sure did with ours. We postponed our Christmas Eve until New Year’s Day when the weather is supposed to be much better. The lutefisk will just have to stay in the freezer. Of course, that did free up my day to watch another exciting Minnesota Viking game. Wow – Greg Joseph’s last second field goal was incredible!
Please note: Moland Lutheran Church Christmas Eve Service is postponed until Saturday, Dec. 31, at 5 p.m. Please plan to attend. No services at Moland on Sunday, Jan. 1.
I hosted Christmas Day at the farm with Bob, Katie, Ryan, and Daisy, who was the best doggie ever. She can come to my house anytime. We watched football, had a nice meal, opened presents and then played a couple of good games of Mexican Train and Kings in the Corner. Super fun day, and I was so glad the roads were so much better and the wind went down.
Katie was busy hosting over the weekend as well. She entertained Rick and Mary Woulfe and Bill and Tonya Cook for Christmas Eve. They had a fun day as always. On Monday, Dec. 26, Troy, Anna, and baby Mary spent the day with Katie and Ryan. Mary is getting so big and changing all the time. Katie said she was “excellent” all day long. Can’t wait to see that little one again.
Faye enjoyed Christmas at Ryan and Sara Noble in Owatonna on Monday. Mike and Linda and their families were there as well. Russ and Lynn, Mason and Megan braved the roads and were Saturday Christmas guests of Faye as well.
That’s about this for this week. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.