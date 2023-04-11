Happy birthday to my sister-in-law, Lori Aase and my niece, Jodi Aase, who are celebrating their birthday on April 16. Have a great day, ladies.
Julie came out for coffee and a little chat on Tuesday. As always, we had a good visit. Come again next week.
Sheryl Dohrmann and I had lunch together on Monday. The muni has some really good pizza, and we had a great time seeing each other again.
Rodney Parrish stopped out and had coffee with Faye on Tuesday.
We were blessed to have Pastor Barb Streed lead us in worship on Easter Sunday.
Easter Breakfast was served on Sunday prior to Worship Services. Delicious egg bakes and coffee cakes were served by Linda, Christine, Stacy, Kim and Deb. Thanks to all who donated their time and baking skills to this breakfast, and thanks to all who came. It was a good day.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Mardell Held. Mardell passed away last week and her funeral was held on Friday at First Lutheran Church. She was quite a gal. I have a lot of memories of Mardell, from visiting with her at the garage while getting my Chevy vehicles serviced, to many fun times at Held Chevy Softball games. She loved to have a good time and laugh. Her family did a very nice tribute to what a wonderful person she was; the kids did her proud for sure. Lunch was served at the VFW, and it was a lot of fun to see so many people that you don’t see that often. Everyone enjoyed Julie’s delicious lefse, as lefse was a favorite of both Howard and Mardell. Keep all of your memories close to your heart. She was a real gem!
I hosted some of my family on Easter Sunday. Bob, Julie, Maggie, and Brennen; Krissy and Ron, Katie and Ryan, and Troy, Anna and little darling Mary all came to celebrate Easter. Everyone helped with dinner, so we had a really nice meal and time to visit and catch up. We all enjoyed little Mary. I know I’m just a little prejudiced, but she is the best little baby. She didn’t cry, fuss, or anything all afternoon. She is a little sweetheart, and a blessing to the family.
What a heartbreaker of a game on Saturday night with the Minnesota Gophers playing for the NCAA Championship. While waiting for overtime to start, I went quick to brush my teeth, and by the time I got done, the game was over, and the Gophers got beat – 10 seconds into overtime. That was really a bummer.
MOLAND CHURCH SERVICES: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, COUNCIL MEETING AT 6 P.M. Sunday, April 16 – 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga; Sunday, April 23, 5 p.m. Family Night with potluck and games to follow. Sunday, April 30 – 10:30 Worship with Family League bowling in Owatonna. Caravan/carpool or just meet at Godfather’s Pizza at 11:00 a.m., followed by Bowling at Sparetime in Owatonna. Family League will cover lunch at Godfather’s and bowling. More information to follow. Sunday, May 7, 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Mark Granquist leading the service. May 14 – Lay Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21 — 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Mark Granquist leading the service. Sunday, May 28 – Lay Service at 10:30 a.m.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.