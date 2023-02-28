This week was a little quiet around here due to the big snowstorm that came through Minnesota. I had, what can only be described as a small glacier in my sidewalk area. I’ve never seen that big of a drift there. The wind really was howling for a couple of days; and it’s hard to tell how much snow fell in the Moland area because of the wind.
Not sure about you, but I’m ready for spring!
Happy birthday this week to my nephew, Brandon Aase, whose birthday was on Feb. 28.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Agnes VanHoff. Agnes passed away at the age of 100 on Feb. 18.
She is survived by her children, Carol (David) Baker, Sharon Youngdahl, and Alan (June) VanHoff. Keep all of your precious memories of your mom and grandma in your heart.
Agnes’ funeral will be held on Thursday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at Gol Lutheran Church in Kenyon.
Moland is planning a return of the pancake dinner. This time it will be following worship services on Sunday, March 26 from noon to 2 p.m. Mark your calendars for the best pancakes around, along with ham, eggs, coffee, juice and milk. There will be a free-will offering as well. We hope to see you there!
On Monday, Gwen, Helen and I stimulated the economy a little bit by doing some shopping in Eagan. Afterwards we found a fun place to have lunch called Cooper’s. Cooper’s is just a little bar and grill off of Highway 3, that had delicious wings and burgers. After lunch we hit Trader Joe’s, along with many other people stocking up for the upcoming winter weather. It was another fun day spent with life-long friends.
On Tuesday, we squeezed in a quilting day at Holden. We got three quilts tied and another couple ready to be tied, and then enjoyed lunch (always) out, this time at Area 57, which was really a busy place at noon.
On Saturday night, the gang got together at Gary’s Supper Club in Lakeville. Gary’s used to be “Harry’s” near the Lakeville Theater. We had a great time getting together and enjoying some really good food, which featured a lot of delicious seafood. Give it a try; I think you’ll really enjoy it.
Katie, Ryan, Bob and I enjoyed having lunch together on Saturday at the Chinese Buffet in Northfield. That’s a favorite place to go, and we had a good discussion of all Minnesota sports, which isn’t always a fun topic, but they give us so much material to discuss, it’s hard not to bring it up. Hopefully the Twins won’t be sorry they traded Luis Arraez, the 2022 All-Star and American League Batting Champion away to the Marlins for a pitcher and a couple of “prospects.” We had quite a discussion about that.
Moland Church Services: Sunday, March 5 – 10:30 a.m. Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga. Wednesday, March 1, Council meeting rescheduled from last week, at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12 – 10:30 Lay Service; Sunday, March 19 — 10:30 Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga. Saturday, March 25 – 9 a.m. Church clean-up and set up for pancake dinner on Sunday, March 26 – Worship at 10:30 a.m., followed by pancake dinner from noon to 2:00 p.m.
On Saturday night, Megan Koehler and her Grandma, Faye Noble, to the Steak Fry at the Faith Community Church in West Concord Steak Fry. Russ, Lynn, and Mason also attended the dinner. They had a good crowd for the event.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.
Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.