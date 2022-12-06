Julie, Amanda and Maggie attended the Charles Dickens Christmas Classic, “A Christmas Carol” at the historic Guthrie Theater on Saturday afternoon. The event was hosted through K-W Community Education. Before the play, the girls took a quick stop at the “endless bridge” which is a cantilever that extends 178 feet from the face of the Guthrie and 55 feet above the parkway. From it, they could see St. Anthony Falls and the beautiful Stone Arch Bridge. The play was a sell-out and was so good. After the play, the group got dropped off at Buca di Beppo in downtown Minneapolis for an authentic Italian dinner. Many thanks to KW Community Ed on a great job organizing the day for a bus full of people from the area. It was really fun!

Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.

