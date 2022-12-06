Julie, Amanda and Maggie attended the Charles Dickens Christmas Classic, “A Christmas Carol” at the historic Guthrie Theater on Saturday afternoon. The event was hosted through K-W Community Education. Before the play, the girls took a quick stop at the “endless bridge” which is a cantilever that extends 178 feet from the face of the Guthrie and 55 feet above the parkway. From it, they could see St. Anthony Falls and the beautiful Stone Arch Bridge. The play was a sell-out and was so good. After the play, the group got dropped off at Buca di Beppo in downtown Minneapolis for an authentic Italian dinner. Many thanks to KW Community Ed on a great job organizing the day for a bus full of people from the area. It was really fun!
I spent Friday and Saturday with Katie doing a lot of fun things in the Cities. On Friday, it was a regular cooking-making factory at Katie’s house, where we made thumb prints, nut goodie bars, peanut blossoms, and Russian Tea Cakes. We had a lot of fun doing it, and now Katie’s freezer is full of goodies for the upcoming holidays. In the evening, we drove over to St. Paul and attended the European Christmas Market at the St. Paul Depot. There were 50+ vendors selling all kinds of authentic European items including mittens, hats, scarves, jewelry, candles, pottery, etc. There was also a booth of delicious-looking pastry items and all kinds of sausages. You could also eat many different kinds of foods, which all smelled so good. We chose to go to a restaurant, so we walked to “The Bulldog,” a fun place just a couple of blocks from the Depot. It was a really fun evening, but we were glad to get back to Savage as it started to snow and blow while we were having dinner, and the roads were not too good. Really fun day spent with Katie.
On Saturday, Ryan had a wrestling tourney in Ellsworth, WI, so Katie and I did a little Christmas shopping in the area. We had to find something cute for our little Mary Vangsness to wear this winter, and the selection of little girls’ clothing is awesome. It was hard to decide on what to buy her. We checked in with Ryan, and he won his first match by pinning his opponent in 30 seconds, so he was on his way to a good day.
Sincere sympathy to my cousin, LeRoy “Harry” Truman on the death of his son, Steven. Steve was only 58 years old, and passed away on Nov. 25 in Hastings. His funeral was held on Thursday, Dec. 1, in Hastings.
On Saturday afternoon, Gol Lutheran Church held their annual Advent by Candlelight Tea. Faye Noble, Lynn Kohler, Bonnie Schuster, and I were part of Phyllis Derscheid’s table, which was decorated just lovely with Christmas dinnerware. Each table was decorated so nicely with beautiful place settings. Joyce Aakre gave an interesting talk on rosemaling, and she had some of her items on display. She also talked about how lucky we are to live in a small community, and how important it is to have faith. It was fun to see her again, and all of the other women from Kenyon who were invited to attend. Christmas music was provided by Carol Lacey, and she accompanied Gail Kaderlik who sang “Mary Did You Know?” which is one of my favorite Christmas songs. We enjoyed a delicious dessert from Area 57, and sang a couple of Christmas Caroles. It was really a lovely get-together for a lot of women from Kenyon that you don’t get to see that often anymore, and I think we all appreciated the opportunity to get together. I really enjoyed visiting with Faye and Lynn. Thanks to all the ladies from Gol who helped organize the event and, especially those who decorated tables. It was really fun.
Thanks to everyone who helped decorate the church on Sunday. The trees are up and poinsettias are in place, and it really looks festive. Come and join us for Worship; the December schedule is listed below. Thanks also to the Livingston guys who plowed the parking lot and shoveled the sidewalk, which was really kind of a mess!
MOLAND CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Dec. 11, Worship at 10:30 a.m. This will be a Christmas Carole Service, so be ready to sing. Sunday, Dec. 18 — 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton. Saturday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Rushton. Sunday, Dec. 25 – No Worship at Moland. Sunday, Jan. 1 — No Worship at Moland.
For yet another week, the Vikings kept us on the edges of our seats until the very end of the game. I was texting with Krissy and talking with Helen on the phone during the last quarter or so. What an exciting game.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.
Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.