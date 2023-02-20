Happy Birthday this week to Shirley Baumgartner, Deanna Lurken, Zach Behne, and Marion Flom. Celebrate well all of you.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Shirley Peterson. Shirley passed away on Feb. 13, and her funeral was held on Feb. 16 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Aspelund. She is survived by her husband, Paul; children Kelli (Jeff) Anderson, Lisa (Mike) Roosen, Matt (Julie), and Sara (Josh) Wickum, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Keep all of the wonderful memories you have of Shirley close to your heart.
Julie came out for coffee on Tuesday morning, and we had a nice long visit, along with some pretty good coffee. I have to admit, I’m getting better at making a cup of good coffee. I guess practice makes perfect, so keep on coming out for coffee, Julie.
Julie and Maggie enjoyed the K-W Middle School Winter Band and Choir Concert last week. The groups performed under the direction of Clair Larson and Hannah Johnson, and put on a terrific show. There is a lot of talent in these groups. Thanks to Autumn and Ari for the invitation.
Sincere sympathy is also extended to the family and friends of Everett Fletcher. Everett passed away last week, and his funeral was held on February 20. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, and children Ed (Tammy) and Gail (Dwayne) Curl, and son-in-law Tim Fromm, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even some great-grandchildren. Everett will be missed by his family and friends.
On Friday evening, Chuck, Harris, Bob and I enjoyed getting together at Lacey’s for dinner. Later, we attended the K-W Knights boys basketball game against Triton. It was a really good game, with Triton coming out fast in the beginning, but K-W came roaring back, winning by a score of 66-48. It was a fun game to watch.
Russ and Lynn Koehler were Sunday afternoon guests of Faye Noble.
On Saturday, plans were to go visit Troy, Anna and little Miss Mary, but Mary caught a bug at daycare, so decided to not go and will plan to reschedule. So as long as we had a free morning, I went up to Krissy’s and we picked up Katie and spent the day together. We did a little shopping and then had lunch together. Ryan had plans to go to the gym with some friends, so he couldn’t go shopping with us. Hahaha! I think he didn’t mind. We’ll need to find another day that works for a visit to New Ulm.
We were blessed to have Pastor Barb Streed lead us in Worship and Holy Communion on Sunday morning. She is such a delightful person. Church schedule for the next few weeks is as follows: Council Meeting – Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 26 – Family Night at 5 p.m. with potluck and games to follow. Sunday, March 5 – 10:30 Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga. Sunday, March 12 – 10:30 Lay Service; Sunday, March 19 — 10:30 Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga. Saturday, March 25 – 9 a.m. Church clean-up and set up for Pancake Dinner on Sunday, March 26 – Worship at 10:30 a.m., followed by Pancake Dinner from 12:00 noon to 2 p.m. All are welcome, and we will have a free will donation.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.