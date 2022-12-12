...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
MOLAND NEWS: Boot's and Lu's, Christmas show and baked goods
Happy birthday wishes to my nephew, Troy Vangsness, who is celebrating his birthday on Dec. 11. Also, happy birthday to my sister-in-law, Carol Aase, who has a birthday on Dec. 15. Enjoy your birthday, you guys.
Julie and I enjoyed having coffee together on Tuesday at the farm. We sampled some of the cookies Katie and I made last week, which went great with a cup of good coffee.
Boot’s and Lu’s is a fun place to have coffee and do some chatting. Julie, Amanda and I did that on Thursday. It’s always fun to run into friends there as well. If you haven’t been to Boot’s and Lu’s yet, it’s a real treat, and it is decorated so nicely for Christmas. I have a feeling Betty Redfield had a lot to do with the decorating, and she’s so good at it.
On Friday, Ron and Kris, Katie and Ryan and I drove to Vermillion to try out the fish fry at the Stein Haus. It’s a fun place to go, and the fish was great. We had a fun time visiting and catching up with each other, and of course, enjoying the meal. As an added bonus, gas was $2.48 at the local gas station. I wish I hadn’t filled up on Friday.
Bob and Terry Houglum tried their luck at fishing at one of the Faribault lakes on Saturday. They caught some nice sunfish, so let the ice fishing season begin!
Hosanna Church in Lakeville held their Christmas Concert, the first since 2019, on Saturday evening. Kris, Brianna, Tina and Elaini Menter, Gail, Helen, and myself were there to see an absolutely wonderful Christmas show. The orchestra conductor was Courtney Lewis, who is the Music Director and Conductor of the Jacksonville Symphony. The music was just wonderful, and there was a full choir which included members of Hosanna as well as students from Savage High School. The choir was just great, and we even had some ballerinas who danced the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from the Nutcracker Suite. They were so cute. Chris Greseth, who I know has some relatives in the Wanamingo area, sang several songs throughout the concert. He’s wonderful too. The Christmas Concert always concludes with the singing of Silent Night by the choir and the audience, followed by a cello solo and the Christmas Concert Orchestra. Those of us who have been to several of these concerts agreed this year’s was one of the best, if not the best Christmas Concert Hosanna has ever done. It really was great.
It’s getting closer and closer to Christmas, so everyone is busy making cookies and getting ready for the big day. I have several dozen lefse to be delivered to Owatonna before Christmas, so I’ll get that done this week.
Lynn and Russ visited with Faye on Saturday afternoon.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.
Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.