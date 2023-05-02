Happy, happy birthday to an awesome kid – Ryan Block turns 15 on May 1. I can hardly believe he’s 15 already. Have a great day, Ryan, and we’ll see you soon.
This week, being my “birthday week,” made it a very fun and busy time. On Tuesday, I met with three special friends from work — Annette Thompson, Sharon Riemer, and LeAnn Miller at Lava Burger for a much-needed dinner. It’s always fun to catch up with these ladies.
On Wednesday, my friend Pam Seaser and I had lunch at the Ole Store in Northfield. That’s such a fun spot for lunch, and we had a chance to discuss a lot of things that day. Thursday brought yet another fun lunch with my old pal, Twylah Ottman. We enjoyed getting together at Area 57, which never disappoints. The raspberry bread pudding was a really special treat.
I was sorry to hear that John Gappa passed away. John was always so good to my mom whenever there was a heating or plumbing problem at the house. I remember one Christmas Eve, a few years ago, when the drain in our basement was plugged. We were having the whole family for Christmas Eve, and needed to be running water, so Mom called John and he came right out and fixed the problem before company arrived. He was a good guy, who will be missed by his family and friends.
Chuck and Lori, Maddy and Ryan, and Jamie and Tammy Conom enjoyed a nice dinner at Tiffany’s in St. Paul. The group was celebrating the Conom’s wedding anniversary, as well as an early birthday celebration for Maddy. Chuck said it’s a good spot, so we’ll have to try it some time.
Gwen, Helen, and I spent Friday in Waseca. They have some really cute stores over there, and we were able to dodge the raindrops pretty well. We got a tip from the owner of The Speckled Hen that The Yellow Mushroom was the place to go for good pizza, so we took her advice, and she was right — the pizza was really good. Check it out the next time you’re in Waseca. We also stopped in Owatonna at a couple of stores before heading home.
The Moland Family League went bowling on Sunday, and at this time, I haven’t heard any results of who had high score, so will have to report that next week. Godfather’s Pizza was enjoyed before bowling.
On Saturday night, Chuck and Lori enjoyed listening to a “Church of Cash – A Johnny Cash Tribute” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater. Chanhassen puts on great musicals, as well as wonderful shows on their concert series.
On Saturday, I had breakfast with Kim Bakken. Our birthdays are pretty close together, so many years we’ve celebrated together. This year, we chose to have breakfast at Area 57. As usual, it was delicious. We’re so lucky to have that little gem in our area.
On Saturday, I had two very distant cousins visit the farm, one from near LA and the other from Seattle. Kelly O’Campo and her sister, Kristi Copeland spent the afternoon with Julie and I, and we had the best time ever. Thanks to ancestory DNA tests done a couple of years ago, Kelly discovered she is related to our Aase family. They were always told their relative, John Aase, (our great uncle) was born in Norway when, in fact, he was born in Minnesota to our great-grandparents, Ole and Martha Aase. Additionally, the ladies are related to the Benson’s from Moland, so we had a lot to talk about, as Joe and Mary were our great uncle and aunt. I know it’s a little confusing, but we figured the relation out, for the most part, and had so much fun telling stories about Joe and Mary, as well as other Aase family members.
The gals took a lot of pictures at Joe and Mary Benson’s former place, as well as the original Benson homestead, which is where the Herman Nelson family resided most recently. We also went up to church so they could see where many of our relatives are buried. They were especially interested in seeing our Great-Grandpa Ole Aase’s grave.
They were so thoughtful and brought a bouquet of fresh flowers, so they could put a flower on each of the Aase graves. That was very special. We spent a long time looking at old pictures, and it was fun because we had some Benson family pictures that the girls had never seen before, and we didn’t know who they were, so I’m so glad the pictures found their way home! We plan to stay in touch with these newly-discovered cousins of ours, and hope to have them make another visit to Minnesota, because we didn’t even get up in the attic!!
Troy, Anna and Mary Vangsness spent the weekend at Katie and Ryan’s house, and on Sunday they all attended the baptism of little Riplee Marten Vangsness, son of Leah Randt and Robert Vangsness at Holden Church. Congratulations to Leah, Robert and Riplee, as well as grandparents, Arden and Trudy Vangsness.
Julie and Maggie celebrated Maggie’s birthday on Friday night by going to The Fireside in Dennison. Happy Birthday, Maggie! Looking forward to going out with you real soon!
MOLAND CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, May 7, 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Mark Granquist leading the service. May 14 – Lay Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21 — 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Mark Granquist leading the service. Sunday, May 28 – Lay Service at 10:30 a.m. NOTE: Church Worship Time changes to 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 4.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.