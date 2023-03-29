Happy birthday to my great-nephew, Nicholas Aase, who had a birthday on March 21, and to my niece, Brianna Novak, who celebrated her birthday on March 25. Happy birthday to these special people in our family. Also a special Happy Birthday to my cousin, Shirley Woodward, who will be celebrating her birthday on March 28. Ceal Foss also has a birthday too, so special Happy birthday to Ceal.

Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.

