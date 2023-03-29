Happy birthday to my great-nephew, Nicholas Aase, who had a birthday on March 21, and to my niece, Brianna Novak, who celebrated her birthday on March 25. Happy birthday to these special people in our family. Also a special Happy Birthday to my cousin, Shirley Woodward, who will be celebrating her birthday on March 28. Ceal Foss also has a birthday too, so special Happy birthday to Ceal.
Julie was a Monday morning coffee guest at the farm. We had a good visit and talked about all of the good basketball games, high school and college, from the weekend. I didn’t get to see any high school games, but the NCAA games sure were exciting with so many upsets. I was pulling for Gonzaga this week, but they really got creamed on Friday night by UConn. UConn couldn’t miss a shot, while the Zags had a lot of trouble finding the basket. There’s always next year.
Georgia Vincent called me on Wednesday, and we had such a nice visit over the phone. She was busy with her chickens that day, and I could hear them in the background, obviously wanting Georgia’s attention. She mentioned that her sister, Marie Ditty, had passed away a couple of weeks ago, so I was sad to hear that. Marie lived in a nursing home in the Twin Cities area, and was the last of Georgia’s siblings. Georgia mentioned that they got to visit together last summer when Georgia and Nancy came to Minnesota for the Steele County Fair. Marie was a fun person and liked to have fun, as did all of those Aase kids.
Karen, Gwen and I quilted at Holden on Wednesday, and we had a very productive morning. Later we enjoyed having lunch at Area 57.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Tim Otto. Tim passed away last week, and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. at the VFW in Kenyon. I didn’t know Tim, but everyone I’ve talked to say what a great guy he was. So thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Kris and Ron and Brianna and Dylan enjoyed dinner at Shogun on Friday night, in celebration of Brianna’s birthday.
Katie and Ryan spent the weekend snuggling and cuddling with little Mary Vangsness in New Ulm. Those guys always have lots of fun when they visit Troy and Anna, and little Mary just adds that much more fun to the weekend. Can’t wait to see them all soon.
Sincere sympathy is also extended to the family of Larry “Rastus” Peterson who passed away on March 14. A Celebration of his life was held on Sunday, March 26, at the Isanti County Sportsman’s Club. He is survived by his wife, Bea, three children, and several grandchildren, along with his siblings and other relatives. Keep all of your memories close to your heart.
On Friday, Julie and I met Krissy at the L&M Bar in Dundas for breakfast. They have really good food there, and we had fun getting together. We stopped at Menards to see Maggie and to get a few items from the store.
On Sunday, Moland hosted a Pancake Dinner, after a 3-year hiatus due to COVID. We had a really good crowd and plenty of help to pull off the event. Thanks to Linda Noble, who did the shopping for the dinner, along with so many folks who helped with the church cleaning, prepping, serving and that always enjoyable, cleanup. There were many guests who said “Thanks for having this,” which was really nice to hear. People love those Moland pancakes, and we’ll plan to do it all again next year. Thank you to all who attended. It was really nice to see many old friends, and a lot of new friends as well.
MOLAND CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, April 2, (Palm Sunday) 10:30 Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga; Sunday, April 9 Easter Breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by 10:30 a.m. Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Barb Streed. Sunday, April 16 – 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga; Sunday, April 23, 5 p.m. Family Night with potluck and games to follow. Sunday, April 30 – Family Night with bowling in Owatonna. Exact plans are still in the works, but we will have pizza and bowling, so that sounds like fun to me! More information to follow.
Debra Aase is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.