Motorists on Hwy. 56 south of Kenyon may see smoke while MnDOT crews are conducting a prescribed burn on Tuesday, April 19, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Warning signs will alert motorists on Hwy. 56 south of Kenyon in Goodhue County as they approach the burn areas where there is the potential of smoke. Motorists should be attentive and watch for the burn crews, who are monitoring these efforts. Prescribed burns are scheduled during optimal weather conditions to ensure safety and effectiveness.
Healthy roadside vegetation is necessary for preventing weed infestations, controlling erosion, protecting water quality, and keeping roadways safe. Fire is an important aspect of vegetation management because many types of plants need fire for ideal growth. It's used in combination with mowing, herbicide application, biological control and planting in MnDOT’s Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management program.
Fire promotes tall native grasses and forbs that can trap blowing snow and can reduce drifting across the road. Native prairie vegetation is planted along highway right of way to reduce the amount of mowing needed.
Motorists should be alert for future burning efforts in southeast Minnesota. If weather conditions are good, future prescribed burns are planned this season for:
• Interstate 90 near Dresbach
• Interstate 90 southwest of Eyota
• Hwy. 56 west of LeRoy
For more information visit MnDOT’s prescribed fire vegetation management program website.
Motorists are urged to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.