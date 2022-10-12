Junior High Math Team
On Monday, Oct. 3, the K-W Junior High Math Team had its first meet of the season. The Cannon Falls Black team took first place with 118 points. The K-W Red team of Oliver Bauer, Braiden Johnson, Sienna Carel, Collin Nelson, Daltyn Breyer, and Jimmy May finished third with 104 points. Brady Christenson, Isaac Mills, Blane Helgeson, Caden Starkson, Bennett Shelton, and Brady O’Brien competed on the K-W Black team, finishing in fifth place with 78 points. This meet’s alternatives were Sadie Schmitz, Lexi Fuller, and Lilly Durst.
Individually, Oliver Bauer finished the day with 20 points and placed second overall. Brady Christenson finished the competition in third place with 18 points and a perfect score for event B.
Coach Rachel Cline said, “We have a lot of 6th graders, and they did awesome! Almost everyone on our team scored ten or more points! We have two 8th graders, three 7th graders, and the rest are 6th graders.“
Education Hero
K-W second grade teacher Megan Sabrowsky was recognized as the September 2022 Education Hero through a program sponsored by the Minnesota Twins and Morrie’s Auto Group that celebrates education professionals, teachers, administrators, or volunteers in Twins Territory. The Twins allowed fans to nominate education heroes who have gone above and beyond, advanced social equity, and supported children in their education.
The nomination for Sabrowsky said she is an amazing teacher and coach. In the classroom, she goes above and beyond for her students whenever possible. She has volunteered to be on the K-W Education Foundation Committee and helped raise money for K-W schools by being an integral part of planning the school carnival.
She is a dedicated basketball and softball coach throughout the school year. During the summer season, she volunteers to coach her players.
Last fall Sabrowsky was an active member of the call center when the K-W District was working to pass a levy.
The person who nominated Sabrowsky said, “We owe a lot to educators like Megan!”
For being an Education Hero, Sabrowsky will receive a custom Twins jersey, four tickets to a Twins game, and will be showcased on the Twin’s social platforms.
Gol Luncheon
Sunday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gol Lutheran Church will host a Harvest Luncheon. The luncheon will include homemade vegetable beef soup, barbecues, potato salad, pies, and beverages.
College Musicians
K-W graduates Arin Kyllo, Elliot Olson, and Amber Olson are members of various choirs at Luther College.
Arin Kyllo, a first-year student at Luther College, is a second alto in the Luther Aurora Choir. Aurora meets three days a week and consists of sopranos and altos from the first-year class. Auditions for the ensemble take place every fall.
Elliot Olson is a first bass in the Norskkor Choir, Luther’s choral ensemble for first-year tenors and basses. Auditions select members for this ensemble in the fall of the year. They also practice three days a week.
Throughout the year, the Aurora and Norskkor Choirs perform in the Family Weekend concert, participate in Christmas at Luther, the Dorian Vocal Festival, and present a joint spring concert.
Amber Olson is a second alto in the Nordic Choir, one of the premier college choral ensembles in the United States. The choir meets five days a week and comprises singers from Luther’s sophomore, junior, and senior classes.
The Nordic Choir is Luther College’s principal choral ensemble. According to the Luther College website, the choir showcases versatility, artistry, and technical mastery across many genres of music.
Traditions within the Nordic Choir include holding hands during performances, wearing sapphire blue velvet robes, and singing Pavel Chesnokov’s “O Lord God” as their signature closing number.
During the school year, the Nordic Choir hosts a variety of performances on campus, including the annual Christmas at Luther concert. They also tour multiple times at the regional and national levels. The Nordic Choir’s next international tour is scheduled for 2024.
Sophomore flutist Katie Van Epps is a member of the St. Olaf Band. This is the last school year. Professor of Music Timothy Mahr will lead the band.
Leif Erikson Day
In 1964, the United States Congress asked President Johnson to proclaim October 9 as Leif Erikson Day. On October 9, 1825, 52 Norwegian Quakers arrived in New York, the first organized migration of Norwegians to North America. Thus, October 9 became Leif Erikson Day.
The holiday commemorates the arrival of the first Nordic community in America around 1000. The Norwegian people appreciate Leif Erikson’s daring expedition across uncharted waters from Greenland to what is now eastern Canada.
I did not see members of the local Norwegian community celebrating Leif Erikson Day by flying their Norwegian flags or special dinners. However, numerous people celebrated Sunday’s Vikings’ victory over the Bears.