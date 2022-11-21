Wasioja North Math League
After three meets, the K-W Red team of Oliver Bauer, Braiden Johnson, Sienna Carel, Collin Nelson, Daltyn Breyer, and Jimmy May are in a solid second place, trailing first place Cannon Falls in the league standings. Brady Christenson, Isaac Mills, Blane Helgeson, Caden Starkson, Bennett Shelton, and Brady O’Brien of the K-W Black team are holding seventh place in the league. The team of three alternates of Sadie Schmitz, Lexi Fuller, and Lilly Durst finished twelfth out of fifteen teams.
Individually, Sienna Carel was the top scorer for this meet. K-W is currently holding down five places in the top ten individual scorers. Oliver Bauer is third, Sienna Carel is eighth, and Jimmy May, Brady Christenson, and Braiden Johnson are tied for ninth.
Christmas Cookie Bake Sale
The Kenyon Historical Society is again sponsoring a Christmas Bake Sale, formerly called the Cookie Walk, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pre-order sales are available by calling Debb Paquin at 507-838-2632 or Coralee Monroe at 612-756-4687. Pre-order requests may be made until Dec. 3, with the orders being available for pick-up on Dec. 10 during the in-house Cookie Walk.
The following is a partial list of cookies available for ordering decorated cut-out sugar cookies, fattigmann, kringla, krumkake, lefse, peanut butter kiss cookies, rosettes, Russian tea cakes, sanbakkels, and spritz.
People are encouraged to come to the Cookie Walk on Dec. 10 to check out other varieties of favorite cookies available for purchase.
Junior High Knowledge Bowl
The K-W Junior High Knowledge Bowl team competed last week, and the young team showed significant improvement over their previous contest. K-W Black and K-W Red finished the day tied for 19th, followed by K-W Silver. There were thirty teams at the event.
These results show the team members are having fun and learning to improve their skills for future meets.
Middle School Concert
Last Thursday, the Middle School Band and Choir presented their fall concert in front of a standing-room-only audience. Both groups have new directors for the fall semester.
Michael Berger is filling in as Instrumental Music Teacher while Claire Larson is on leave until the middle of January.
The fifth-grade band, which started playing as a group a few weeks ago, demonstrated what they had learned. It is always amazing how rapidly early musicians show improvement.
Mr. Berger complemented the sixth-grade band for their hard work. They opened with the “Union March.” Music of this style is always fun for young bands to play. “The Quest” and “Heavy Metal,” a piece that featured the low brass sections, followed the opening number.
The three challenging pieces played by the combined seventh and eighth-grade band showed the advanced skills of the young musicians.
The fifth and sixth-grade choirs, directed by first-year vocal music teacher Hannah Johnson, opened the vocal part of the program by singing two warm-up songs. Ms. Johnson explained the purpose of these numbers was to improve supporting breath to get out a strong sound.
Johnson described how the songs the seventh and eighth-grade choir would perform differed. The first was upbeat. The second had beautiful melodies, and the last one allowed the singers to show their skill at singing in contrast.
Harley Liss and June Sundin sang a lovely duet to open “Homeward Bound.”
The high school band and choir will have their Holiday Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
A Christmas Carol
Dec. 3 has been designated as Christmas in Kenyon, with various events planned for the day, including an Ugly Sweater 5K, a home lighting contest, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial, and a lighted parade.
People can continue getting into the Christmas spirit by attending the K-W Theater Department fall play, “A Christmas Carol.” The Dec. 3 Saturday evening performance begins at 7 p.m.
This version of Dicken’s beloved classic story is like a Readers Digest version. The presented adaptation is a one-act play that lasts about one hour and keeps the best parts of the book in it.
A 2 p.m. matinee performance will be given on Sunday, Dec. 4.
It is that time of the season
This time of the year often brings back recollections of the holiday seasons in the past. Saturday morning, I looked out the window at the blowing snow, which brought back memories of coming into the house on winter afternoons when I was a boy and smelling freshly baked cookies.
I can still see my mother making the side dishes needed for the Thanksgiving dinner. She always made two kinds of fudge for our guests to have after one of her delicious holiday dinners.
Sometimes you win, and sometimes you learn. Last August, I entered krumkake and sanbakkels in the baking contest at the Goodhue County Fair. I was puzzled that there were not more entries in those two categories. In fact, mine were the only ones. I found out that humid August weather is not ideal for making these cookies. I learned from this experience.
On Saturday morning, I got out the Kenyon Viking Lodge Sons of Norway cookbook and the Great Scandinavian Baking book looking for krumkake recipes.
I decided to try retired Kenyon and K-W teacher Ione Overby’s recipe for this Scandinavian treat. I learned from using Mrs. Overby’s method sometimes you win while making krumkake.