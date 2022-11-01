University of Minnesota Livestock Judging
K-W graduate Isabelle Patterson is a 2022 University of Minnesota Livestock Judging Team member.
This fall, the team traveled east to compete in the Keystone International Livestock Exposition in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The competition consisted of twelve classes and eight sets of reasons. The U of M team finished second overall. They were first in the high team beef division, second in the high team reasons division, second in the high team sheep division, and fourth in the high team swine division.
Belle Patterson placed seventh overall and tenth in the high individual beef division.
Math team
The K-W Junior High Math Team competed in the Wasioja North Math League, coached by Rachel Cline.
The K-W Red team of Oliver Bauer, Braiden Johnson, Sienna Carel, Collin Nelson, Daltyn Breyer, and Jimmy May finished the afternoon in second place with 102 points. Brady Christenson, Isaac Mills, Blane Helgeson, Caden Starkson, Bennett Shelton, and Brady O’Brien competed on the K-W Black team, finishing in eighth place with 34 points.
Oliver Bauer was the leading K-W scorer and is tied for first place individually in the conference.
SPA Soccer
Dennis Danielson, Kenyon High School Class of 1964 and current resident of Waukesha, WI, is particularly interested in the St. Paul Academy/Summit School boys and girls soccer teams.
Danielson’s grandson Cooper Bollinger-Danielson is a senior on the boys’ team that has advanced to the Class A semi-finals of the Minnesota State High School tournament. In the quarterfinals against St. Cloud Cathedral, Bollinger-Danielson had a goal and an assist as SPA won 6-0.
Sawyer Bollinger-Danielson, Dennis’ granddaughter, is a sophomore forward on the SPA girls’ team that defeated St. Charles 1-0 in the quarterfinal round of the State Tournament. Sawyer had the assist on the winning goal. SPA will play Breck School in the semi-finals.
Ben Bollinger-Danielson, Dennis’ son, teaches United States History and Social Studies at SPA.
Norwegian-American Historical Association (NAHA)
At the biennial meeting of the Norwegian-American Historical Association on Oct. 22 at St. Olaf College, a 1978 Kenyon High School graduate, was elected to the Association’s board.
Kindseth is a St. Olaf College graduate who studied in Oslo, Norway, International Summer School and spent a six-month management internship in Bergen. He recently retired from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He has authored several local and family history books. Jeff has served on the NAHA Finance Committee for the past two years.
In 1925, centennial celebrations were being held to commemorate the arrival of the first group of Norwegian immigrants in North America. These observations inspired the creation of organizations to collect and preserve Norwegian history in North America.
A meeting at St. Olaf College on Oct. 6, 1925, formed an association to collect and preserve the story of Norwegian Americans. The NAHA archives are housed in the special collections of the Rolvaag Memorial Library on the St. Olaf Campus.
The NAHA has one of the oldest and largest ethnic manuscript collections in the United States. The archives include letters, ledger books, periodicals, photographs, diaries, and audio and video recordings preserving the history of individuals, organizations, and businesses of the Norwegian immigration to North America, which began almost two hundred years ago.
Lars Walker
At the Kenyon Lodge of Sons of Norway October meeting, Larry “Lars” Walker, a 1968 Kenyon High School graduate, was the guest speaker.
Walker’s presentation was about his trip to Hafrsfjord, Norway, in June of 2022, for the celebration of the 872 AD Battle of Hafrsfjord. The battle, led by Viking warrior King Harold the fair-haired, is said to be the final battle, which gathered independent states into the Kingdom of Norway.
Walker explained that this area was a center of power, and whoever controlled it controlled the north trade route. The sailing route was called “Nordvegr” and later led to Norway’s name.
A former librarian, Walker, has become a prolific writer of novels. His “The Year of the Warrior” and “West Oversea” are Norse sagas of mystery, adventure, and faith based on historical facts of the Vikings’ time.
Lars’ skill as a translator is evident in his translation of Torgrim Titlestad’s “Viking Legacy” from Norwegian to English. The book presents a new generation of books exploring the Viking Age.
Halloween
In the movie “Meet Me in St. Louis,” set in 1903, there is a segment about how they celebrated Halloween at that time. The scene shows neighborhood children dressed in costume pulling pranks, such as stealing combustibles to add to the bonfire in the middle of the street. They would ring doorbells and, when answered by an adult, throw handfuls of flour in their faces.
That part of the movie was a reasonably accurate representation of what Halloween was like at that time. In rural areas, many fence gates were removed or opened to allow livestock to escape. Oct. 31 became known as “Gate Night.”
Halloween in the Kenyon area was no different than in other parts of the United States. In the local newspapers of the 1920s, there were pleas for the youth to control their behavior on Halloween.
To provide an activity for high school students, the Kenyon Senior Class of 1929 sponsored a carnival on Halloween, which most of the school body attended. Following that lead, a group of local businessmen in the 1930s began funding dances on Halloween. During this time, grade school children started the tradition of dressing up and going trick-or-treating. The local Lions Club took on a new project of holding Halloween parties for Kenyon School students.
Following World War II, the pranking returned as a group of young men were caught damaging the Ugland School east of town. They were arrested by the Goodhue County Sheriff and released after they paid for the damages.
One retired Kenyon businessman related how on Halloween, just as he would lock the door and turn out the lights of his shop, he would hear a screech as a young boy was waxing the windows of stores.
Throwing eggs and tossing toilet paper were favorite pranks. In today’s world, the economics of buying a dozen eggs for more than five dollars has deterred egging. The toilet paper shortage changed that activity.
Over the years, Halloween in Kenyon has become a place of fewer pranks and a time to allow the little people a fun evening of dressing up and trick-or-treating.