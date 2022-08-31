For the Kenyon Public Library, September doesn't only signify the start of the school year.
Its bi-weekly program, known by many as story time, resumes Sept. 7.
The same story time is offered on Wednesday and Friday of the same week, both programs at 10:30 a.m.
The free program lasts approximately 1 hour, and is designed for children age 1 through kindergarten, though all children are welcome to attend with an adult. Daycares are also welcome to participate in the program.
Story time consists of children listening to two or three books, singing songs, participating in activities, and creating a craft revolving around a specific, weekly theme.
Library staff indicate story time programs are designed to teach preschoolers creative expression, social skills, listening and comprehension skills, the basics of reading through number and letter recognition, and aid in vocabulary building and cognitive development.
Programs are hosted by Youth Services/Assistant Librarian Dawn Brossard.
Contact the Kenyon Public Library at 507-789-6821 or email ken_dir@selco.info with any questions.
