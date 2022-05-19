Kenyon Public Library hosts its summer learning program kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3 at Depot Park. 

Participants will be joined by one of the University of Minnesota Extension's master gardener volunteers Tasha Homeier. 

Activities available include:

• Creating your own biodegradable planting container

• Planting some seeds

• Learning about planting and maintaining a healthy garden

• Meeting some live animals

• Marking your own ice cream in a bag

• Scavenger hunt

• Games

• Crafts

