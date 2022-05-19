Motorcycle awareness

Kenyon Police Department places signs along Hwy. 56 in Kenyon to encourage motorcycle riders to ride smart. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Kenyon Police Department, partnering with Minnesota Toward Zero Death, reminds motorcycle riders to “ride smart,” and encourages Minnesota motorists to watch out for motorcycle riders in recognition of May being Motorcycle Awareness Month. 

Goodhue County Toward Zero Deaths states preliminary reports show that 67 motorcyclists were killed on Minnesota roadways in 2021. 

𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀

• Watch for motorcycles. Due to the smaller size of motorcycles, their speed and distance is more difficult to judge.

• Always look twice before entering a roadway, turning left or changing lanes.

• Give riders room by maintaining a three-second (or more) following distance and double check blind spots.

• Pay attention and drive at safe speeds, especially on corners and unfamiliar roads.

𝗥𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

• Be prepared for inattentive drivers by staying focused on riding, keeping your speed in check and maintaining a three-second (or more) following distance.

• Wear the gear, preferably helmet to boots. Motorcyclists are highly encouraged to wear a DOT-approved helmet and brightly colored protective gear for visibility and protection.

• Get trained. Rider training helps new riders develop better skills and earn a license, while returning and experienced riders can sharpen their skills.

• Don’t drink and ride. Every year about one-third of all motorcycle fatalities involve impaired riders.

• Know how to navigate a curve. Here are tips to ride through curves safely:

o Slow down for the curve.

o Look through the curve.

o Countersteer.

o Gently roll on through the curve.

