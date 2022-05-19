...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota,
Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 930 AM CDT Friday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.4
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/11/1950.
Kenyon Police Department places signs along Hwy. 56 in Kenyon to encourage motorcycle riders to ride smart. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Kenyon Police Department, partnering with Minnesota Toward Zero Death, reminds motorcycle riders to “ride smart,” and encourages Minnesota motorists to watch out for motorcycle riders in recognition of May being Motorcycle Awareness Month.
Goodhue County Toward Zero Deaths states preliminary reports show that 67 motorcyclists were killed on Minnesota roadways in 2021.
𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀
• Watch for motorcycles. Due to the smaller size of motorcycles, their speed and distance is more difficult to judge.
• Always look twice before entering a roadway, turning left or changing lanes.
• Give riders room by maintaining a three-second (or more) following distance and double check blind spots.
• Pay attention and drive at safe speeds, especially on corners and unfamiliar roads.
𝗥𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀
• Be prepared for inattentive drivers by staying focused on riding, keeping your speed in check and maintaining a three-second (or more) following distance.
• Wear the gear, preferably helmet to boots. Motorcyclists are highly encouraged to wear a DOT-approved helmet and brightly colored protective gear for visibility and protection.
• Get trained. Rider training helps new riders develop better skills and earn a license, while returning and experienced riders can sharpen their skills.
• Don’t drink and ride. Every year about one-third of all motorcycle fatalities involve impaired riders.
• Know how to navigate a curve. Here are tips to ride through curves safely: