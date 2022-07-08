Kenyon Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Tuesday, July 5:
"Last night, I spoke to the Minneapolis Air Traffic Control about a laser pointing incident that involved an airplane descending into the MSP Airport. The pilot reported to the MATC the laser came from the city of Kenyon. I told the MATC that I would notify the citizens of Kenyon, so they can anonymously report any future incidents to the police department or to the FAA. It's unfortunate that we have to tell the public to avoid these kinds of actions. It should be common sense.
The Federal Aviation Administration website has this to say about Laser Strikes:
Laser strikes on aircraft remain a serious threat to aviation safety. Intentionally aiming lasers at aircrafts poses a safety threat to pilots and violates federal law. Many high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots flying aircraft that may be carrying hundreds of passengers.
The FAA works closely with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to pursue civil and criminal penalties against people who purposely aim a laser at an aircraft. The agency takes enforcement action against people who violate Federal Aviation Regulations by shining lasers at aircraft and can impose civil penalties of up to $11,000 per violation. The FAA has imposed civil penalties up to $30,800 against people for multiple laser incidents."
