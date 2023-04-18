Kenyon-Wanamingo SOW 4-14-23.jpg

Front row: Aubrey Kyllo, KG, Ms. Madison Andrist; Karlie Kerr, KG, Mrs. Katie Valek; Kendall Foss-Kennedy, Gr. 1, Mrs. Katie Benbrooks; Declan Smith, Gr. 1, Mr. Tony Donkers; Jaxsyn Bauer, Gr. 2, Mrs. Deb Hinrichs. Back row: Brinley Murdick, Gr. 2, Ms. Megan Sabrowsky; Ivan Estrada, Gr. 3, Ms. Val Ashland; Wyatt Intlekofer, Gr. 3, Ms. Sandy Sahl; Layla Jarvis, Gr. 4, Mrs. Chloe Gohman; Maddison Miller, Gr. 4, Ms. Rhonda Thesing.
Load comments