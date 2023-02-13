SOW 2-10-23.jpg

Front Row: Shia Evenson, KG, Mrs. Tanya Short; Oliver Miner, KG, Mrs. Katie Valek; Parker Sletten, Gr. 1, Mrs. Katie Benbrooks; Roman Johnson, Gr. 1, Mr. Tony Donkers.

Back Row: Koraiyah Johnson-Pratt, Gr. 2, Mrs. Deb Hinrichs; Henry Skillestad, Gr. 2, Ms. Megan Sabrowsky; Abigail Lerfald, Gr. 3, Ms. Val Ashland; Brooklyn Arnold, Gr. 3, Ms. Sandy Sahl.
