The Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Chapter of the National Honors Society welcomed its newest members during a ceremony in the school's auditorium last Wednesday.

nhs 1.jpg

Members of the National Honors Society hold candles for the induction ceremony at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School last Wednesday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
nhs 3.jpg

Sidney Majerus, president of the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School National Honors Society initiates the lighting ceremony in the school's auditorium last Wednesday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
nhs 2.jpg

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School science teacher Rich Kincaid introduces the guest speaker at the National Honors Society Induction Ceremony. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
nhs 4.jpg

Kenyon-Wanamingo National Honors Society inductees repeat the oath to officially become members of the organization. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
nhs 7.jpg

Tessa Erlandson gives a hug to her mom, Tracy Erlandson, who was her choice for most influential staff member. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
nhs 6.jpg

Kenyon-Wanamingo Band Director Claire Larson receives flowers from Sophia Culuris, who chose Larson to honor as her most influential staff member. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments