The Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Chapter of the National Honors Society welcomed its newest members during a ceremony in the school's auditorium last Wednesday.
The event included a lighting ceremony, the new member induction and a section for NHS seniors to each honor the staff member who they found to be most influential to them.
The National Honors Society recognizes students for their academic achievements and overall character and leadership. Each member has access to more opportunities and scholarship programs, and it serves as a resume builder.
The candles in the lighting ceremony represented the four pillars of the NHS: scholarship, service, leadership and character. Each one was spoken about by a chapter leader.
Once the new members were inducted and certificates were handed out, the NHS seniors picked a staff member to recognize. Among them was Sophia Culuris, who chose Band Director Claire Larson.
"She continues to show the impact a single person can have on fifth graders, on seniors, on coworkers and this community," Culuris said. "… Claire is the definition of devotion, compassion, grace, kindness, thoughtfulness and steadfastness. Standing, leading, directing on your own is not shameful. It is the ultimate strength. And Claire is one of the strongest people I know. So thank you, Claire. For showing me the power of one."
Tessa Erlandson chose her mom, Tracy Erlandson, who is a gym teacher.
"Mom, you're my most influential person because you've been a constant source of love, support and guidance throughout my life," she said. "You've been there for me through all my ups and downs. So thank you Mom, and I love you."