Update: Kenyon-Wanamingo Youth Coding Leagues have moved onto the semi-finals. Voting for this round runs from 8 a.m. on April 6 to 8 a.m. on April 11.

Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School youth coding league

Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School youth coding league teams stand together. In the front from left, Landon Jarvis, Isabella Boyum, Mason Stoppel, Braxton Moechnig, Hayden Brown. In the middle from left, Abel Eggert, Henry Buchal, Colton Nelson, Chase Cordes. In the back from left, Gianna Keller, Nick Keller, James May and Logan Jarvis. (Photo courtesy of Burke Murphy)
YCL_PrelimWinners_Kenyon-Wanamingo7th and 8th.png
YCL_PrelimWinner_Kenyon-Wanamingo.png

The fifth-and-sixth-grade youth coding team is called Cool Coders 2.0. (Graphic courtesy of Burke Murphy)

Tags

Load comments