Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School youth coding league teams stand together. In the front from left, Landon Jarvis, Isabella Boyum, Mason Stoppel, Braxton Moechnig, Hayden Brown. In the middle from left, Abel Eggert, Henry Buchal, Colton Nelson, Chase Cordes. In the back from left, Gianna Keller, Nick Keller, James May and Logan Jarvis. (Photo courtesy of Burke Murphy)
Update: Kenyon-Wanamingo Youth Coding Leagues have moved onto the semi-finals. Voting for this round runs from 8 a.m. on April 6 to 8 a.m. on April 11.
If they move onto the finals, the next round of voting runs from noon on April 12 to 8 a.m. on April 17. To view the coding projects and vote for a favorite go to youthcodingleague.com/playoffs.
The spring season for youth coding leagues in Goodhue County is up and running.
The regular season training was spent working through a structured curriculum on an individual basis. Now, students move into the postseason competition, during which coders group up and showcase everything they’ve learned.
Kenyon-Wanamingo students from the fifth-and-sixth-grade group and the seventh-and-eighth-grade group participated in the fall 2022 season. A team from each group won fifth place in the community favorite category, out of 69 schools.
Logan Jarvis and Daltyn Breyer won laser-tag sets.
“This is my second season,” Logan said. “Coding is a fun after-school experience where you can use it for your advantage. Maybe I’ll be a video game maker someday.”
Gianna Keller said that “putting things together and seeing it work out through coding is really fun.” Nick Keller and James May named their team ‘Knights 11’ and shared that “they enjoy learning when you actually get to play the game you’ve coded.”
The coding challenge for fifth-and-sixth-grade teams is to identify a problem a friend may be having and propose a way to help them through it by using code.
The seventh-and-eighth-grade teams code a project that makes sports more accessible using technology.
In the fall season, over 1,600 Goodhue County residents voted for the community favorite.
The spring season preliminary voting for community favorites begins at 8 a.m. Friday and remains open until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Youth coding league is an extracurricular, project-based introduction to computer science, using a youth-sports model. This pilot year is sponsored by Red Wing Ignite in partnership with Codefi.