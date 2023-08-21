Class of 83 Reunion close up 2023

Kenyon class of 1983 reunion was held on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, at the Kenyon VFW and the picture was taken by the newly dedicated Kenyon High School Monument. First row, left to right, are Darren Kalvig, John Kindseth, Jay Kindseth, Dan Estrem, Scott Quamme, Lynn Miller, Todd Angelstad. Second row includes Tom Kleese, Sue Healy Fluegel, Heather Peterson Tousignant, Gail Nesseth Nelson, Trista Wessel Musgjerd, Betsy Gloss Klemme, Valerie Flom Ashland. And third row includes Raymond Mach, Rich Bauer, James Anderson, Chris Schutte Mallery, Rich Estrem, Scott Boomgarden and Brian Lorch. Not pictured is James Berquam. (Submitted photo)
  

