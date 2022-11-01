Kenyon Class of 1962 Reunion

The Kenyon High School Class of 1962 held their 60th Reunion at The Fireside in Dennison on Saturday, September 10th. Twenty of the sixty-two graduates were present, some of whom brought their significant others; that is spouses, siblings, drivers and friends. The Class of ‘62 was the Centennial Graduating Class of Kenyon High School. From left to right, front row, is Judy (Bornfleth) Stanley, Judy (Kasa) Preston, Jeannine Heil, Stewart Flom. Middle row is Betty (Helgeson) Redfield, Marilyn (Dahl) Haugen, Ricki (Gilbertson) Danielson, Pat (Caron) Hinchley, Mary Dalbotten, Dave Lenway. Back row is Dave Arneson, Gary Swelland, Tom Larkin, Don Haugen, Harry Remme, Mary Jacobson, Joan Higginbotham, Don Ersland, Richard Fischer and Gary Qu.

