The Kenyon High School Class of 1962 held their 60th Reunion at The Fireside in Dennison on Saturday, September 10th. Twenty of the sixty-two graduates were present, some of whom brought their significant others; that is spouses, siblings, drivers and friends. The Class of ‘62 was the Centennial Graduating Class of Kenyon High School. From left to right, front row, is Judy (Bornfleth) Stanley, Judy (Kasa) Preston, Jeannine Heil, Stewart Flom. Middle row is Betty (Helgeson) Redfield, Marilyn (Dahl) Haugen, Ricki (Gilbertson) Danielson, Pat (Caron) Hinchley, Mary Dalbotten, Dave Lenway. Back row is Dave Arneson, Gary Swelland, Tom Larkin, Don Haugen, Harry Remme, Mary Jacobson, Joan Higginbotham, Don Ersland, Richard Fischer and Gary Qu.
The Kenyon High School class of 1962 held its 60th reunion in September.
There were 20 graduates in attendance at the reunion, plus nine additional spouses, significant others, siblings, drivers or friends.
Words of appreciation were shared about how Judy Rehnke Pavek has been the “glue that kept the class together” in the past. Partnering with Judy in the past for Class activities and information sharing were Mary Dalbotten and Dave Lenway. Mary and Dave’s past contributions were also recognized.
Classmate self-introduction: Each class member shared an information update about themselves and their family. Marilyn Dahl Haugen read comments from three non-attending members (Jim Bestul, Mary Rowe Mason and Sandra Swanson Telechow).
Don Haugen shared a location map of classmates on both a state and United States map. The great majority of classmates have settled in or near Kenyon.
Betty Helgeson Redfield shared a listing of 18 deceased classmates, including dates of death for each. With a total of 18 graduating classmates deceased, it means 29% of the graduates are deceased. Also on the list were several former classmates that left KHS before 1962.
Dave Lenway shared information about the KHS Monument, which features paver stones. After some discussion it was decided to purchase a $500 paver that will say something like: CLASS OF 1962 — A CENTENNIAL CLASS at KHS. Classmates are encouraged to make a donation to this special project to raise the $500 amount.
Mary Dalbotten shared the words to the Kenyon Vikings Fight Song.
Future Class gatherings were discussed. It was decided that there will be an annual class gathering the third weekend of September on a Saturday at the Fireside Lounge and Supper Club in Dennison. The next meeting date is Sept. 16, 2023.
