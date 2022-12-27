Thursday, Dec. 29
Havana Lights Christmas display • 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights. Runs through December.
Friday, Dec. 30
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle • 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Sunday, Jan. 01
Havana Lights Christmas display • 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Tuesday, Jan. 03
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Jan. 04
Overcomers • 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan. Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Wing Night • 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Friday, Jan. 06
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle • 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Jan. 07
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Snowshoe with a naturalist • 1:30-2:30 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Snowshoeing is a great way to visit the park in winter! On this naturalist led program you will have an opportunity to learn to snowshoe as we take in the beauty of the Big Woods in winter.Registration is required. Registration deadline is 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan.uary 6th. To register, email or call Andy at andrew.wendt@state.mn.us or 507-384-6145. Please include the program date and a callback number if possible. Participants will receive more information once registered.
Sunday, Jan. 08
Wanamingo Community Meal • 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Overcomers • 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan. Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Wing Night • 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Friday, Jan. 13
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle • 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Trees in winter • 10-11 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the picnic shelter. A unique mixture of trees makes the Big Woods special. However, it becomes harder to tell them apart once the leaves drop. Join a naturalist for a hike to discover some tips that will help you become an expert at identifying trees in the winter.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Overcomers • 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan. Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Wing Night • 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Friday, Jan. 20
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle • 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Snowshoe with a naturalist • 10-11 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Snowshoeing is a great way to visit the park in winter! On this naturalist led program you will have an opportunity to learn to snowshoe as we take in the beauty of the Big Woods in winter.Registration is required. Registration deadline is 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan.uary 20th. To register, email or call Andy at andrew.wendt@state.mn.us or 507-384-6145. Please include the program date and a callback number if possible. Participants will receive more information once registered.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Overcomers • 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan. Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Wing Night • 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Friday, Jan. 27
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle • 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Candlelight event • 5:30-8:30 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Grab your cross-country skis, snowshoes, or warmest winter boots to experience the beauty of Nerstrand Big Woods State Park through 3.5 miles of candle lit trails! Complete your night by warming up next to a bonfire along with some snacks.A limited number of snowshoes are available to rent on a first come-first served basis. Ski trails will be dependent on snow conditions. This event is held outside, so dress for winter weather. Extreme cold or unsafe weather may lead to the cancelation of this event.For more information on programs and events, contact Andy at andrew.wendt@state.mn.us or 507-384-6145.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.