The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Kenyon Leader. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public.
...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS WEEK... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting any travel plans now. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Thursday, Dec. 22
Havana Lights Christmas display • 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights. Runs daily through December.
Friday, Dec. 23
Santa's Shed Christmas Market • 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dundas Dome, 2033-2198 Cannon Road, Northfield. Enjoy shopping over 60 local handmade, re-purposed, vintage and food vendors at our craft show. Dec.. 23 and 24.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle • 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Christmas Services • 4:30 p.m., Gol Lutheran Church, 1500 MN-60, Kenyon. CELEBRATE OUR SAVIOR'S BIRTH! Gol Church is located 1 mile west of Kenyon on Hwy #60. Everyone Welcome!
Sunday, Dec. 25
Christmas Services • 9 a.m., Gol Lutheran Church, 1500 MN-60, Kenyon. CELEBRATE OUR SAVIOR'S BIRTH! Gol Church is located 1 mile west of Kenyon on Hwy #60. Everyone Welcome!
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Overcomers • 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool - 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Wing Night • 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
