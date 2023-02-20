SOW 2-17-23.jpg

Front Row: Paisley Ryan, kindergarten, Ms. Madison Andrist; Adaline Richards, first grade, Mr. Tony Donkers; Jack Priebe, second grade, Ms. Megan Sabrowsky, Genevieve Hendrickson, third grade, Ms. Val Ashland. 

Back Row: Leila Macho, third grade, Ms. Sandy Sahl; Harvey Bauer, fourth grade, Mrs. Chloe Gohman; Madalyn Lee, fourth grade, Ms. Rhonda Thesing.
Load comments