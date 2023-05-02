SOW 4-28-23.jpg

Front row: Camilla Ortega, KG, Ms. Madison Andrist; Conner Foss, KG, Mrs. Tanya Short; Daxx Anderson, KG, Mrs. Katie Valek; Isabella McGowan, Gr. 1, Mrs. Katie Benbrooks. Back row: Skylin Taylor, Gr. 2, Mrs. Deb Hinrichs; Gretta Haugen, Gr. 2, Ms. Megan Sabrowsky; Gavin Van Winkle, Gr. 3, Ms. Val Ashland; Daniel Richards, Gr. 3, Ms. Sandy Sahl; Lilah Greseth, Gr. 4, Mrs. Chloe Gohman.
