SOW 2-3-23.jpg

Front Row: Aiden Dressel (Andrist), Johnny Gomez Hernandez (Short), Liza VanDeWalker (Valek), Warner Hendrickson (Benbrooks), Korra Vodovnik (Donkers)

Back Row: Makenzie Lee (Hinrichs), Maverick Moechnig (Sabrowsky), Lilian Piper (Ashland), Madeline Engen (Sahl), Leon Dressel (Thesing), Stellen Kyllo (Gohman)
