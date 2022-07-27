The following items are required school supplies for Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary students for the first day of the 2022–2023 school year. Parents are asked to label each item with the student’s name unless otherwise noted.
Kindergarten (DO NOT LABEL)
• Crayons – (24 ct. Crayola) – 4 boxes
• Glue Sticks - 15-20, Elmer’s
• Blunt Scissors (Kids Fiskars) No plastic blades (unlabeled)
• 12 Pencils to share (Ticonderoga or USA Gold Brand)
• Pencil Box – Approx. 5” X 8” Plastic (No zipper bags)
• Three Spiral Notebooks
• Two Composition Notebooks
• Backpack (No wheels)
• Tennis Shoes (Velcro if unable to tie)
• Two Washable Marker 8 pack Broad Line
• Four pack low odor EXPO Dry erase markers
• Tissues to share - 1 lg. box (unlabeled)
• Two Highlighters
• Two Plastic Folders-Red
• One Package Baby Wipes
• One Container Clorox/Antibacterial Wipes
1st Grade
• Crayons-24 pack-3 boxes
• Two Glue Sticks - (unopened & labeled)
• (1) 2-pack Pink Pearl Erasers
• Scissors – Kid’s Fiskars or similar quality
• 24 Pencils to share (Ticonderoga or USA Gold Brand)
• School Box - Approx. 5” X 8”
• 2 Spiral Notebooks (Wide-rule)
• (5) 2-Pocket Folders: Red-Blue-Green Yellow-Purple
• 2 boxes Washable Markers - 8 or 10 pk. -2 pk. Expo Dry Erase Markers
• 2 boxes Tissues (to share)
• 12 oz. Hand Sanitizer (to share)
• Two Yellow Highlighters
• Headphones (No earbuds please)
2nd Grade
• 24 pack Crayons – 2 boxes
• Six Glue Sticks & 1 Glue Bottle (5 oz.) (Unlabeled)
• (3) 2-Pocket Folders: Red-Blue-Yellow
• Scissors – Kid’s Fiskars or similar quality
• (2) 24 pack Pencils to share (Ticonderoga or USA Gold Brand)
• 5” X 8” Crayon Box
• One Spiral Notebook (Wide-Rule)
• (2) 8-pack Washable Markers
• Two boxes Tissue (to share)
• Headphones
• (1) 4-pack EXPO Dry Erase Markers
• (1) Yellow Highlighter
• 12 oz. Hand Sanitizer (to share)
• Clorox wipes (to share)
3rd Grade
• (3) 24-packs #2 Pencils – (Ticonderoga or USA Gold. Pre-sharpened preferred.)
• Individual enclosed Pencil Sharpener
• Pencil-top Erasers
• Colored Pencils
• Crayons -Glue Stick
• Ruler -Scissors
• Zippered Bag for Pencils
• Four Single-Subject Notebooks (8 ½ X 11 Wide-rule with spiral binding)
• EXPO Dry Erase Markers
• Headphones (No earbuds please)
• (3) 2-Pocket Folders: Blue-Yellow-Red
• Antibacterial Wipes or Hand Sanitizer
• Two boxes Tissues (to share)
• Daily Planner will be provided
4th Grade
• (1) 24-pack Ticonderoga or USA Gold pencils
• (1) 24 pack Crayons
• 24 or 48 pack of Colored Pencils
• Four Fine-tipped EXPO Dry Erase Markers
• Pencil Box/Bag
• Scissors
• Pencil-top Erasers
• Four Glue Sticks
• One Glue Bottle
• Pencil Sharpener
• 4 Single-Subject Notebooks
• (6) 2-Pocket Folders
• Headphones (No earbuds please)
• One small container of Anti-Bacterial Wipes
• Two boxes of Tissues
• Water Bottle
• Daily Planner will be provided
Tennis shoes will be required for all students for Physical Education. We would request no black soles if possible.
Please note that supplies will need to be replenished during the school year. Teachers will store extra supplies until needed and notify you if supplies are running low.