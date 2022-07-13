Hwy. 61 construction will begin at two intersections beginning July 18 north of Red Wing as construction crews begin building a reduced conflict intersection and a roundabout, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Road closures and detours are planned for Goodhue County Road 18 and Hwy. 316. County Road 18 is scheduled to close July 18 and Hwy. 316 is scheduled to close the following week, July 25. Work is expected to be completed in October. Crews will build a reduced conflict intersection at County Road 18 and a roundabout at Hwy. 316.
The detour for County Road 18 is to use Goodhue County Road 31, which will allow motorists to connect to Prairie Island Blvd to reach the Prairie Island Indian Community, Treasure Island Resort and Casino, the Prairie Island Nuclear Plant and other destinations.
Detours of Hwy. 316 and 130th Ave. will direct motorists west and then either north or south to connect back with their road. They can also utilize side roads to reach their destinations. Detours will occur in stages.
Learn more about the construction projects (Hwy. 61/Hwy. 316 roundabout, Hwy. 61/County Road 18 intersection safety) and sign up for email/text message updates.
