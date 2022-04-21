Motorists should be prepared for the start of the Hwy.52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls project on April 21 when crews begin routing traffic into single lanes in each direction through the work zone north of Zumbrota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The contractor will be moving traffic into single lanes in each direction. Traffic between Goodhue County Road 50 and just past Hwy. 57 at Hader will be traveling in the southbound lanes. Traffic between Goodhue County Road 1 to just north of Hwy. 57 at Hader will be traveling in the northbound lanes.
Construction work will begin building the Hwy. 57/County Road 8 interchange with crews working on the northbound portion of the new Hwy. 52 bridge. Reconstruction of the southbound Hwy. 52 pavement will be occurring north of this location.
Once construction begins, motorists can expect traffic delays at times through the construction zone especially during mornings, evenings and weekends.
Traffic impacts
The following lane closures, lane shifts and detours will begin once construction starts and last into early November.
• Single lane closures and head-to-head traffic
Crews will be reducing Hwy. 52 to a single lane in each direction beginning one mile north of County 1 Boulevard and extending to 415th St.
Motorists can expect single lane closures and lane shifts for approximately 6.3 miles. Signs will give advance notice of lane changes.
• County Road 9 detour
Motorists traveling southbound on Hwy. 52 will exit at County 1 Boulevard. to access County Road 9.
Motorists traveling on County Road 9 will utilize County 1 Boulevard north to connect to Highway 52 southbound.
• County Road 8 detour
Motorists traveling southbound on Hwy. 52 will exit at County Road 1 and travel south to connect to County Road 8 on the west side of Hwy. 52, or travel south on County Road 1, easts on County Road 9 to connect to County Road 8 on the east side of Hwy. 52.
Motorists traveling on Hwy. 52 north will exit at County Road 9, and travel east to connect to County Road 8, or travel west, head southbound on County 1 Boulevard to connect to County Road 8.
• Hwy. 57 and County Road 8 at Hwy. 52 interchange construction detour
Motorists traveling northbound on Hwy. 52 will exit at Hwy. 60 west to connect to Hwy. 57.
Motorists traveling on Hwy. 57 will travel east on Hwy. 60 to connect to Hwy. 52.
• Roadway access closures
Permanent township roadway access closures to Hwy. 52 will occur in conjunction with the roadway restrictions. These closures are permanent to improve long-term safety along Hwy. 52 by reducing uncontrolled intersection access. These access closures include:
90th Ave.
100th Ave.
110th Aven.
• Safety
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
· Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
· Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).
· Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
· Avoid making lane changes within work zones.
• Stay connected, informed
Learn about the project and sign up for email/text message updates at the MnDOT construction project website and check out MnDOT SE Minnesota construction projects at MnDOT's website.
