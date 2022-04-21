Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted HOPE Coalition $9,750.
HOPE Coalition’s Mission is “Empowering Lives Through HOPE” and strives to provide advocacy services to assist folks experiencing crisis to improve their lives. HOPE Coalition's Community Care Fund supports local people who are facing financial crisis. Funding from Open Your Heart (OYH) will provide motel vouchers to individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Goodhue and Wabasha Counties. By providing a few nights stay in a motel it provides people a respite to take a breath, increase a sense of dignity and time to make a plan.
Since 1986, the OYH Foundation has made supporting Greater Minnesota communities a priority, reaching out to and funding programs in small communities who do not usually receive grants from larger metro based or statewide foundations. Open Your Heart exclusively funds programs supporting people experiencing homelessness and food shelves.
“At Open Your Heart, our primary goal is to ensure that front line providers of crisis services have the tools, equipment, and infrastructure necessary to carry out their valuable work," said Jessica Mathias, executive director of Open Your Heart. "Our grants, which typically range from $2,000 - $10,000, have significant impact on small programs – this is especially true in Greater Minnesota.”
"Our advocate helps clients write budgets, identify personal and community supports, provides referrals to ongoing resources and provides emotional support and empowerment," Kern said. "Through this funding we could provide around 150 nights in a safe shelter while assisting people work toward their housing goals. Having this funding will allow for other grant funds to be utilized for other financial crises such as food and gas vouchers, rental assistance, and other basic needs. HOPE can also allocate donations to be used for salaries, benefits and other administrative costs.”
Open Your Heart awards funds every three months. For more information about Open Your Heart visit www.oyh.org. To learn more about HOPE Coalition visit hope-coalition.org.