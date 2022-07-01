HomeHelpMN is offered through Minnesota Housing to help if you have fallen behind on your mortgage or other housing-related expenses due to the pandemic. Whether it’s providing financial assistance or guiding you to trusted resources, we want you to get the help you need, at the time you need it most.
The application period has been extended for the HOMEHelpMN application until 5 p.m. Aug. 17 or until all funds are fully allocated.
Applications will be processed as they are submitted. In the event of high demand for funds, the funds may be fully allocated before the date the application period closes. Homeowners are encouraged to submit their applications early in the application period. If applications received during the application period exceed available funding, applicants may be put on a wait list. A submitted application is not a guarantee of funding availability.
To be eligible for HOMEHelpMN assistance you must:
• Own a home in Minnesota, live in it and make this your primary residence.
• Your income must be below the income limits in Goodhue County as follows:
1 household members: $90,000
2 household members: $90,000
3 household members: $90,000
4 household members: $96,800
5 household members: $104,550
6 household members: $112,300
7 household members: $120,050
8 household members: $127,800
• Have experienced financial difficulties after Jan. 21, 2020.
• Have overdue expenses payments in one or more of the categories covered by the program.
Homeowners may be eligible for up to $35,000
• Assistance is used for past-due expenses only
• Funds will be paid directly to the debt holder, mortgage servicer or county
• Assistance does not need to be paid back
• Eligible uses include: mortgage payments, contract for deed payments, manufactured housing loan, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo association fees, manufactured home lot rent
• Utility expenses are not eligible under this program—help with heat, power and water costs can be found through the Energy Assistance Program or by calling 800-657-3710 (press 1)
Apply at HomeHelpMN.org or by contacting the Call Center at 1-800-388-3226.
