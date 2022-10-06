Homecoming 2022
The high school Homecoming Week has changed from a pep fest on Thursday night, a football game on Friday night, and dance to a week of activities, such as the Lunch Time Olympics and dress-up days planned and sponsored by the High School Student Council.
Many students participated in a leg wrestling contest during lunch on Monday. Also, on Monday night was Homecoming Coronation.
A pie-eating contest Tuesday saw Jaedin Johnson coming out on top. Thomas Paulson and Cal Luebke also were near finishing first. The pies used were apple, blueberry, cherry, and peach.
One day was the “Sprite Chug” contest. The challenge was to see who could chug a 16-ounce bottle of Sprite the fastest. Gavin Johnson, Knute Ronnigen, and Trent Foss had the fastest times.
The Cheetos Throw was another contest. One student wears a shower cap with whipped cream on it in this event. Their partner throws Cheetos to see how many will stick on the cap. The team of Rachel Ryan and Bailey Leininger won the contest for the Juniors.
The senior girls won the powder puff game on Friday afternoon under sunny skies. The first half ended in a scoreless tie. Both teams had opportunities to score in the first half but turned the ball over. At the end of the first half, the seniors were driving until the juniors intercepted the ball in the end zone. The second half saw the seniors scoring twice for the victory.
When asked about the atmosphere in school last week, Dan Rechtzigel, Student Council advisor, said, “The energy in school this week was electric! The student body really enjoyed the events.”
Tianna Lair designed this year’s Homecoming Button. Students interested in entering the 2023 Homecoming Button Design Contest sponsored by the High School Student Council have until Oct. 7, 2022, to enter their design. The artist of the selected drawing will win $50.
35-Year Recognition
Employers often recognize people who have served the organization for an extended period of time. Often gifts such as watches, rings, pins, and letter openers are presented to people who have been dedicated employees.
Flint Hills Refinery, commonly known as Pine Bend, recently acknowledged Scott Quamme’s 35 years of service to the company by naming a road after him. Upper First Street intersects with Scott Quamme Road on the refinery site.
Quamme is in charge of all the contractors hired to work on the refinery tanks. His job is to climb the tanks and give work orders to the contractors.
Hall of Fame
Saturday night was the seventh annual Kenyon, Wanamingo, Kenyon-Wanamingo Hall of Fame evening held in the K-W High School commons area and auditorium. It is always fun watching the people during the social hour as old acquaintances are renewed.
Kirk Hiner presented his sister Beth during the induction program for the Hall of Fame. During his remarks, he related the story of how Beth came to him for some advice when she had gotten a scholarship offer from the University of Minnesota. Kirk told her, “Well, duh. This is a no-brainer.”
Beth thanked Diane Nikunen, her high school volleyball coach, and Steve Alger, her high school basketball coach, who influenced her.
She also told how her dad, while sitting in the living room, would toss a volleyball in the air so Beth could work on her digs. All went well until something was broken, and he would disappear, leaving her there to explain to her mom what had happened.
Beth concluded her comments with the advice her dad had given her before her first year at the university, “Work as hard as you possibly can, and it will all work out as it is supposed to for you.”
Hans Sviggum was assigned the privilege of introducing his grandmother, Bev Sviggum. In his opening comments, he said, “My grandma does not look like a Hall of Famer. She is four feet eleven inches and 85 pounds dripping wet and slower than dial-up internet, but she has a Hall of Fame heart.”
As Bev was about to give her remarks, she whispered to Hans, “I forgot my glasses.” There was a short delay while someone brought her glasses. After relating anecdotes about a baseball game and basketball game, Bev concluded, “Sports is the important glue that brings our community together. Athletes, coaches, and fans all work toward a common goal.” When Bev returned to her seat on the stage, the audience rose to give her a standing ovation.
Laura Leitch presented her dad Rick Canton for induction by reviewing his accomplishments and using these words to describe him, “Passionate, detail-oriented, dedicated, intense, hard-working, and competitive.”
Rick commented on his parents Lyle and Geneva Canton’s support by saying, “They always kept stats. Geneva kept score and free throws; of course, Lyle had turnovers and an occasional critique of the officials.”
He told how when growing up, coaches would let him into the gym to shoot baskets, but sometimes he would sneak into the building. Today it might be called breaking and entering. One Saturday morning, he gained entrance to the school and was shooting baskets when the ball hit the fire alarm. Mr. Buckingham, the industrial arts teacher, was in the wood shop and came in and reset the alarm. Mr. B said, “Do not worry about it.” It was a different story when he got home and told his parents.
One day he finally got an opportunity to play in the pick-up game with older players. Wendy Ring approached him as he walked onto the court and said, “Remember, Chopper, we asked you to play. Not to shoot. Pass the ball.”
Rick related that those who influenced him were six Hall of Fame coaches Ralph Hagberg, LeRoy Ashland, Dave Mauseth, Jerry Berg, Steve Alger, and Rich Decker.
Dave Mauseth’s daughter Sarah Shanley introduced him by saying that they were all involved with wrestling as a family. It was not easy being a coach’s family, but the honor comes from former wrestlers who say, “Your dad was the best coach.”
Tim Mauseth accepted the plaque for his dad, saying that this recognition is for his dad’s coaching skill and meaningful impact as a teacher. Dave is remembered as a great coach and an accomplished and dedicated educator.
Jake “Hock” presented his dad Randy “Hock” Hockinson for induction into the Hall of Fame. Jake called his dad a Renaissance Man. He coaches football and directs plays. His dad taught him about courage, hard work, and integrity.
Hock has dedicated his adult life to K-W schools. As a coach, he has won the most baseball games in school history, and after coaching for twenty-nine years also lost the most games. He instilled into players to compete and play games as well as they could. Players have been his inspiration.
Randy concluded his remarks by saying, “This is one of the sweetest moments of my life.”
Wayne Lexvold presented his son Drew for the Hall of Fame by relating how Drew has always been competitive. He then said that when his wife Donna was expecting twins, the doctor told them the larger one would come out first. Drew came first, a pound and a half smaller than his twin Chad.
He was thankful for being Drew’s coach, but Drew did not always listen to him. Drew wanted to wrestle his style.
Drew recalled seeing his cousins wrestling in the state tournament as a youngster and wanting to have the experience. He said there was nothing like being at state and seeing the sea of red and black cheering for you.
He explained why he calls his dad, Wayne. In youth wrestling, if he yelled, “Hey, Dad, my match is up.” Every dad in the gym would turn and look at him, so he would scream for Wayne.
In conclusion, Drew told young athletes to be patient, show up every day, work hard, and have fun.
Kirk Hiner and Jon Held presented the 1973 Kenyon Football team. Hiner reviewed the season, which started with five wins. Then in early October, undefeated Lake City came to Kenyon to play the undefeated Vikings in front of one of the largest crowds in Picha Field history. They defeated Zumbrota in the rain before traveling to play preseason favorite Stewartville.
At this point, Hiner turned the microphone over to Held, who told the story of the fourth-quarter victory. During this time, he told how early in the season, Bob Walker replaced the injured Craig Vangsness. Held also acknowledged wide receiver Eric Kvittem for his play. Kvittem had come in the Stewartville game to replace Hiner after he had broken his collarbone. Their exceptional play coming in off the bench helped the team advance to play New Prague in the playoffs.
Held concluded his comments by talking about a bond the teammates still have because they were part of the team.
For many of the inductees, this evening is an emotional experience. As Rick Canton put it, “It is a humbling experience to be recognized by your hometown.”