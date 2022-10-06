Homecoming 2022

Ralph Hagberg and Tim Torgerson

This year’s Hall of Fame class of inductees includes the Kenyon football team from 1973 that went undefeated during the regular season and participated in the first-ever state football playoffs. On hand for the ceremony was football coach Ralph Hagberg (right), who is being greeted on the left by one of his former players from that team Tim Torgerson.

Kevin Anderson is a guest contributor and columnist for The Kenyon Leader.

