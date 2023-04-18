100 years of Goodhue County Home Study Groups
Goodhue County Home Study Group members will celebrate their 100th anniversary on May 1, 2023.
A precursor to the Home Study Groups occurred in 1918 when County Agent R. L. Olson had open meetings on canning fruits and vegetables with the cold pack method through the Goodhue County Farm Bureau. An estimated 1,125 women attended that first meeting.
New County Agent, V. H. Kingsbury, encouraged Maggie Lohmann of Zumbrota Township to start a small study group in 1923. That group of twelve women was the beginning of thirty project groups with unique names that started over the coming years.
In 1935, Evelyn Sell was hired as the first Home Demonstration Agent. For many years the County Extension Agents worked with leaders and individual clubs to bring many different lessons to members. A few years ago, financial support for this position was discontinued.
With the help of the Goodhue County Home Study Council, formed in 1953, many of the study groups have continued on their own. Each active club elects a member to serve on the council and the smaller planning committees for various projects and trips.
A celebration of the anniversary of the 100 years of the Home Study Groups of Goodhue County will take place on May 1, 2023, at New Life Church in Wanamingo with a noon catered meal. The program is at 1 p.m. with a 75th-anniversary video, a keynote talk by Kathy Olson, retired Goodhue County Home Extension Agent, and a style show of fashions from each decade. Vintage items will be displayed starting at 11 a. m.
Reserved tickets for the noon luncheon are $20 and are available until April 20, 2023, by calling Connie Flom at (507)789-6613.
Sons of Norway
The Viking Lodge of the Sons of Norway will meet on Thurs. April 20 at 5:30, at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon.
Jeff Sauve, an award-winning author, will discuss his book “Murder at Minnesota Point,” the story of a slain young woman in Duluth in 1894, declared the crime of the century. During his presentation, Sauve will explain how this captivating story was developed into a book.
The Northfield resident has written nine books and articles for local and regional periodicals. In 2019, he co-authored a book titled, “Milestones and Memories of the St. Olaf Band, 1891-2018.” Sauve’s coffee table book “St. Olaf Theater: A Centennial Celebration, 1921-2021” came out in 2021.
In addition to his author works, Sauve has been an archivist at St. Olaf College for twenty years.
K-W Speech
Sophia Culuris, Jordan Blowers, Tate Lewis-Douville, Ashley Rechtzigel, and Addison Donkers competed in the Section 1A Speech Tournament on Saturday.
The top three competitors in each category advance to the state tournament on April 29 at Eastview High School in Apple Valley. Culuris, with a second-place finish in Original Oratory, and Lewis-Douville, with a third in Great Speeches, will represent K-W at state.
Rechtzigel placed fourth in Great Speeches and missed moving on by one place. The team had a fifth-place finish out of the eleven competing schools.
Those attending the Speech Showcase on Thursday evening had the opportunity to hear each team member give the speeches they had performed this season. It was impressive to watch these young people stand on the stage with confidence and do their presentations. For an activity that receives little recognition, the participants are passionate about it and are willing to dedicate a tremendous amount of time preparing and competing. They are a close-knit, supportive group and deserve all the accolades they receive.
During the awards part of the evening, coaches Rebecca Kunesh and Katherine Carrick recognized and praised each team member for their efforts during the season.Two special awards were given out.
The first was the Butterfly Award given to first-year team member Olivar Breyer. Breyer competed in the most challenging category, Humorous Interpretation. Through hard work and listening to the judges’ critiques, the coaches saw a metamorphosis in his presentation to the point that the audience giggled and laughed on Thursday evening.
Jordan Blowers earned the Rocket Award. Her coaches said her trajectory in the art of speech is on the incline, and she makes it look effortless. She has consistently dedicated herself to practices and developed her Prose presentation while participating in two successful K-W stage productions. On early Saturday morning bus rides in the winter, Blowers would quietly and respectfully lift team morale.
K-W Education Foundation Carnival
On Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m., the K-W Elementary School will jump with excitement as children and adults participate in the annual K-W Education Carnival fundraiser.
The carnival planning committee has organized games, a bake walk, Bounce House, bingo, raffle baskets, and more. The Goodhue County K-9-unit members will be on hand for demonstrations, and the Bearcat vehicle from the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department will be displayed.
Typical carnival food like hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, cotton candy, and other delicacies will be sold in the cafeteria.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Education Foundation plays a vital role in our school district by supplementing what the district budget cannot provide in its annual budget and more fully providing for some of the classroom’s needs. Those items not available through the school district budget can be purchased with a fully operational educational foundation.
Kenyon United Methodist Church Ministry
Dr. Dana Houck served as pastor to the Kenyon United Methodist Church members for 25 years. Upon Houck’s retirement, Pastor Jef Olson will lead the congregation as the interim minister.
Pastor Olson is retired from the full-time ministry, and he and his wife, Mary Jo, reside along the northeast shore of Cannon Lake, west of Faribault. They chose to live in this area to be closer to their children who live in Rochester.
Being called to the ministry at the age of 38 in 1992, Olson served churches in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In retirement, he has become an interim pastor, recently serving Nerstrand UMC and St. John’s UCC.
Sunday services at the Methodist church are at 9 a.m. Pastor Olson may be contacted at 507-951-1271.
Author Talk
Friday was a busy day at the Kenyon Public Library, with approximately 25 youngsters attending Story Time in the morning. In the afternoon, more than fifty adults listened to William Kent Krueger’s author’s talk.
Krueger’s writing skills are well-documented, but most attendees were equally impressed with his speaking skills.
In his opening remarks, he talked about the importance of libraries as an archive of our culture. He said, “If the library and librarians are gone, there goes our culture.”
As a storyteller, Krueger talked about how stories entertain readers and listeners and teach us right from wrong. Stories enlighten and encourage us. Stories inspire and offer us hope.
At the end of the Q and A, Krueger revealed a deal was close to transforming his Cork O’Connor mystery series of books into a television series.