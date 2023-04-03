Holy Week
Maundy Thursday is April 6, with many Kenyon Area churches planning services. First Lutheran in Kenyon has a service scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. The Dennison/Vang parish will meet at Dennison Lutheran at 7 p.m. The Holden/Dale congregation will have a service at Dale at 7 p.m. Emmanuel at Aspelund is meeting at 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday.
St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Kenyon will have a Holy Thursday Mass at 7 p.m. followed by an Altar of Repose from 8 to 10 p.m.
The Kenyon Community Good Friday Service is scheduled at Holden Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. Emmanuel Lutheran at Aspelund will also have a 7 p.m. on Friday. The Good Friday Service at St. Michael’s will occur at 3 p.m.
On Sat., April 8, The Great Vigil of Easter Service will take place at 8 p.m. at Boe Memorial Chapel on the St. Olaf College Campus.
The service begins outside on the north side of Boe Chapel. One of the most ancient Holy Week observances has scripture lessons that recall the covenant promises of God. This service is also a time to renew baptismal vows.
Associate College Pastor Katherine Fick will be the presiding officiant, assisted by Student Congregation Cantor James E. Bobb. College Pastor Matthew Marohl will give the sermon.
For people unable to attend in person, this service will be live-streamed on the St. Olaf Streaming Audio & Video web page.
Golden Crockpot
The Kenyon Area Internship Soup Cook-off and Pie Auction was another success. Church members of the Kenyon Area Internship contributed the soups. The Vang Lutheran Church soup received the Golden Crockpot trophy for having the most donations.
Robotics
The Bots in Shining Armour, K-W Robotics team competed at the North Star First Robotic Competition in La Crosse, Wisconsin on March 24-26.
Even though the team’s win/loss results were not where they would have liked them to be, they were competitive throughout the event.
During the awards ceremony, the Bots received the Quality Award, which recognizes a team that can communicate and display the design qualities of a robot that will withstand the rigor of an entire competition.
The judges were impressed with the design, presentation, and how competitive the K-W team was, considering how small the contingent of team members was.
K-W Softball
Last fall, the Knights Fall Ball Softball team won their bracket in the end-of-the-season tournament played in Rochester. Their high school season could prove to be exciting.
The Breakdown Softball Season Guide, which previews programs and players across the state, listed Josie Flom, Sidney Majerus, and Ivette Mendoza as players to watch from the Knight softball team.
The Breakdown named Flom one of Minnesota’s top 75 junior softball players. She was also listed as one of the 15 Players to Watch in Southeastern Minnesota by the Rochester Post-Bulletin.
Alex Vandenhouten of the Post-Bulletin said, “Flom has good pop at the plate, combining it with good plate discipline and bat speed. She is a bit unknown around the area; many will get to know her name this season.”
Flom is the returning pitcher for Coach Carrie Groth’s softball team.
K-W Girls Track
Pat Ruff, Rochester Post-Bulletin sportswriter, listed 15 Girls to Watch in Southeastern Minnesota Track and Field in the Sat. online paper. K-W junior Hayley Lentsch was included in that group.
In Ruff’s opinion, “Lentsch figures to be a serious contender for a top-two state finish this year in the long jump. She squeezed out a third place last year, going 17-8 at state.”
Music Contests
On Friday, the K-W Band and Choir members were in solo and ensemble competitions at Medford High School. Band Director Claire Larson shared that K-W had the most entries of schools there.
Band members competing came home with nine superiors and two excellent ratings. Chloe Schuster received the Best In Site for her flute solo, and the marimba trio of Louie Breimhurst, James Dewitt, and Joel Helland earned the Best In Site for an ensemble.
The K-W vocal musicians earned eight superior ratings and four excellent ratings. Members of the Chamber Choir that received a Best In Site award and a senior ensemble were recognized for their Best in Site skills.
Senior Ashley Rechtzigel received six medals and two Best In Site awards.
The K-W music department’s success reflects the directors’ dedication to helping their students be prepared for contests.
It is baseball
Spring is the time of the year when people are ready for a change. A change in the weather, a change in routine, and a change in the games we follow. Hockey, basketball, and wrestling seasons are finished; now it is time to change to baseball.
Every spring, there is nothing like opening day. The sights, sounds, and smells make this a special time.
Despite the rule changes, unfathomable sums of money spent by wealthy owners to buy a winning team, and the scandals that have happened over the years, baseball is the best game there is.
Sportswriter Thomas Boswell wrote, “That time begins on Opening Day. Baseball can’t be irreparably harmed by the people involved in it. It’s too good, too perfect to be ruined by such shenanigans and tomfoolery.”
The season begins in the spring when everything else starts after winter. I look forward to listening to the games broadcast on the radio while sitting on the patio on warm summer evenings.
One of my favorite memories of baseball and softball is watching young people play the game on the fields in Wanamingo on a beautiful spring afternoon and hearing the carillon from Trinity Lutheran Church play at 6 p.m. Not even Norman Rockwell could have captured that moment in time on canvas.
It seems like a long way off to October, when the World Series will be played. Enjoy the season, for it will fly by like it does every year, and soon the fall chill will be in the air.
Peek at the Past
April 1948
The pupils of Dovre School will give the following musical program. “The Pancake Song” by the first, second, and third grades, piano solos by Luverne Jacobson, Marilyn Hope, Helen Langemo, and Carol Thoreson, and mouth organ and piano selections by Richard Wickum and LaVerne Aaker. The public is invited, and lunch will be served following the program. The reporters are JoAnn Voxland, Robert Aaker, and LaVerne Aaker. Mrs. Gordon Anderson is the teacher.
Miss Betty Wangsness began employment as a bookkeeper at the Security State Bank, replacing Mrs. C. R. Forsberg. Miss Wangsness will be replaced at the Farmers Elevator office by Virginia Fordahl upon Miss Fordahl’s graduation from high school this spring.
April 1963
Miss Barbara Bohan was hired as a lifeguard and manager of the Kenyon Municipal swimming pool. Miss Judy Huseth was named assistant lifeguard, and Carol Lozon has the attendant position.
Advisor John Shelstad presented Star Farmer and other awards at the FFA Banquet. David Nystuen was awarded Chapter Star Farmer and Star Livestock Farmer; Earl Fredrickson received the Farm Mechanic Award; Tom Neseth, Star Dairy Farmer; Jack Cordes Star Crops Farmer and Star Green Hand, and Lorry Wille, Public Speaking Award.
April 1973
The Kenyon High School Drama Club has selected the musical “The Music Man” as a spring play. Fran Reschlein will direct it with co-directors Ralph Miller, Lowell Alleckson, and Kristy Alleckson. David Jorstad has been cast as Professor Harold Hill, and Sherree Soine will play librarian Marian Paroo.
Peggy Hjermstad will represent Kenyon High School in the Region Speech Festival at Northfield. She will compete in Serious Poetry Interpretation. The region alternates are Julie Schwake in Story Telling and Jan Huckel in Original Oratory.