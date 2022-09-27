...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
The Holden Hi-Lites 4-H club was back in action after the busy fair season. The meeting was held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. held at the Ostertags’ house.
Topics covered included fair recap from members, 4-H records, a Little Caesar pizza fundraiser, election of new club officers and National 4-H week. The meeting was adjourned, and demonstrations were given by Ashley Rechtzigel, birds in her backyard, and Cody Ostertag, how to clip a calf’s head. A chilly hayride along with a bonfire with s'mores followed.
If you are interested in learning more about 4-H or joining a local 4-H club, you're invited to an upcoming ice cream social and meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at St. Michael’s Church in Kenyon. Come explore youth projects, meet current 4-H members, and enjoy ice cream. At 4 p.m., explore and meet/greet, and at 4:45 p.m. is the meeting.
