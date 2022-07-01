Pre-trip planning can help travelers avoid spending part of that well-earned vacation on the side of the road. A breakdown doesn’t only interrupt time spent relaxing with friends and family but can be dangerous.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers these summer driving and road trip tips to help keep you and your vehicle on the road and not on the shoulder.
Even a well-maintained vehicle can break down, so having an emergency roadside kit in your vehicle could save the day.
• Cell phone and charger
• First aid kit
• Flashlight
• Flares and a white flag
• Jumper cables
• Tire pressure gauge
• Jack (and ground mat) for changing a tire
• Work gloves and a change of clothes
• Basic repair tools and some duct tape
• Water and paper towels for cleaning up
• Nonperishable food, drinking water, and medicines
• Extra windshield washer fluid
• Maps
• Emergency blankets, towels and coats
Summertime is also prime construction season. Before heading out, be sure to check 511mn.org for road conditions and traffic updates. Please remember to slow down and be especially alert in work zones.
