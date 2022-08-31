On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Goodhue County Historical Society and Anderson Center at Tower View host a History Break: Tools in Investigative Journalism, from noon to 1 p.m.
The September history break features reporter Lee Fang.
More than anything, Lee Fang is a research-based reporter, with journalistic skills that harness the power of finding original source documents and giving them context.
In this seminar, he will present tips for researching historical documents and giving them life. Lee believes that narratives of every community can be found with the same basic research techniques, stories that reveal the political struggles, migration patterns, moments of great achievement and failure, and the economic changes that shape who we are today and how our society came to be.
For his History Break visit at Goodhue County Historical Society, Lee will offer a 30-45 minute presentation overviewing his career and some investigative/historical research tips, followed by a 15-30 minute Q & A.
About the presenter
Based in San Francisco, Lee Fang is an investigative reporter at "The Intercept" who has worked for the last 15 years reporting on a diverse range of stories, focusing on how powerful interest groups can dominate the public policy and political process. Lee strives to produce journalism that explains systemic problems and have worked to shape the national discourse for the benefit of the public interest. See more at theintercept.com/staff/leefang.
At the Anderson Center, Lee is researching and writing his second book, a project that dives deep into the history of colonialism and early labor struggles, with a focus on how elites stoked racism and tribal conflict in order to prevent solidarity among those they sought to control. Lee will use his residency to review original source documents, academic papers, and books that have researched this topic as a basis for his own writing
