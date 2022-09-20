Golf Cart Parade
Summer has ended, and with it, the fun rides people take around town in their golf carts. On Saturday, Sept. 24, an invitation has been extended to owners of 4x4s, side by sides, and golf carts to meet at the Kenyon Veterans Memorial at about 11 a.m. for an end-of-season parade through the streets of Kenyon.
The parade will start at 11:15 at the memorial and go north on Langford to Pine Street, then cross the highway by the Kenyon Market to Front Street.
After proceeding one block, it will turn south on Forest for a block before turning on First Street to State Street. After turning south on State Street, the group will cross the boulevard and continue to Third Street, turning left and proceeding to Forest. The parade turns south and travels down to Eighth Street, turning west to Bullis and south for one block. It will wind its way through the new development before disbanding at the corner of State and Sixth streets by the football field.
K-W Fishing Club
The K-W Fishing Club finished its freshwater season, competing in the Student Angler Trail State Tournament at Big Stone Lake in western Minnesota.
After the first day, the K-W team was in 20th place. On day two, they brought in 45.66 pounds of fish to move up to 19th place. The largest fish caught in the total was 4 pounds, 31 ounces.
Among the rules for the state tournament, each team could have six anglers, and only artificial bait could be used. Owen Siems, Jett Smith, Ross Aldorfer, Wade Allen, Joe Mills, and Devon Kreisler, all sophomores, earned a spot on the state tournament team by having the six highest pound totals from tournaments fished during the summer.
During the season, members of the K-W team improved their skills in a sport they will enjoy doing for the rest of their lives.
Reach Global
Eva and Brian Holsinger, of the Reach Global Mission Organization, headquartered in Minneapolis, are scheduled to present a program on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at Holden Lutheran Church.
The Holsingers are missionary physicians who serve in northeast China where they have organized training programs with the Chinese medical community to work with children with handicaps and special needs.
Eva was born in Norway and lived there until her family moved to the United States when she was nine. She is a gifted linguist who fluently speaks Norwegian, English, German, Spanish, and Chinese. Brian is an Ohio native. The couple met while attending medical school.
The Holden Committee on Outreach Evangelism has raised funds to support their work in China.
Following their PowerPoint presentation, the Holsinger family will be available for more informal conversation during a coffee time.
Lutefisk
It is almost here. The Annual Vang Lutefisk and Norwegian Meatball Supper is Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
The $20 meal includes lutefisk with melted butter, Norwegian meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, coleslaw, fruit soup, cranberry sauce, lefse, and Norwegian bakings.
Meals will be available for curbside pickup between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Interested parties must place their order by Oct. 1, 2022, using a credit card to buy a meal. Orders may be placed by calling 507-789-5186 or emailing vanglutefisk@gmail.com.
Delivery of meals to homes and businesses will be available.
College sports
The Carthage College men’s golf team started the season with a win in the rain-shortened 21-team Culver’s Edgewood College Fall Classic. The following weekend they finished sixth out of 20 teams in the Carthage Fall Classic.
Former K-W golfer, sophomore Tanner Angelstad finished tied for 16th with a five-over par in the first meet. In the Carthage Classic, he tied for 62nd with five other golfers out of 117 players.
At North Central University in Minneapolis, sophomore Hailey Lerfald has helped the Rams to a 6-2 record with a team-leading 56 kills this year. Last season, Lerfald finished third on the team in scoring. She was named to the UMAC Academic All-Conference team at the end of last year.
Julianna Boyum, a junior hitter at Hamline University, leads the Pipers with 65 kills through nine matches. Last year, she finished second in blocks and third in kills for Hamline.
Gustavus Adolphus’s first-year player Leah Berg is listed as a right side-hitter for the Golden Gusties.
Ally Peterson is an outside hitter and defensive specialist for Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. So far this season, Peterson is third on the team in digs and fourth in kills. After playing a challenging preseason schedule, the Bruins open their Missouri Valley Conference against Missouri State on Sept. 23, a game that will be broadcast on ESPN 3.
First-year player Carter Quam is listed as a 6-foot,4-inch, 260-pound defensive lineman for the University of Wisconsin River Falls.
Hall of Fame
On Saturday, Oct. 1, the sixth Kenyon, Wanamingo, Kenyon-Wanamingo Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. 1977 Kenyon graduate Rick Canton is a member of the class inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Canton participated in football, basketball, baseball and golf as a Kenyon High School student-athlete.
As a member of Coach Ralph Hagberg’s football teams, Canton was a three-year letter winner and a two-year starter.
Basketball was Canton’s first love growing up in Kenyon. In one article, he said, “Many people influenced me when I was growing up, but the players on the 1970 state tournament team got me really interested in basketball."
One of his goals as a varsity player was to play at Mayo Civic Arena. In the spring of 1976, he saw that dream come to fruition as Kenyon won the District Four Championship only to lose to John Nett’s Winona Cotter Ramblers 31-29 in the regional tournament.
During his high school career, Canton scored 970 points, including one game when he scored 34 points. At the end of his senior year, he held school records for assists, charges drawn, and free throw percentage.
Following graduation from high school, Canton began his college career at Augsburg before transferring to Luther College, where he was a three-year letter winner in basketball.
Following earning a bachelor of arts degree from Luther, Canton began his coaching career as an assistant at Bethlehem Academy in Faribault under his high school coach Rich Decker.
After a few other stops along the way, Canton took a teaching and coaching position at Pine Island. He coached boys’ basketball for fourteen years and held the girls’ head coaching position for thirteen years.
He finished his career with 353 total wins, including seven conference titles, one subsection title, and one section title. In 2013, he led the Pine Island girls to the Class AA State Tournament.
Ironically the last high school game he coached was against K-W in the Section Tournament.
Following his long tenure at Pine Island, Canton has been on the women’s coaching staff at the University of St. Thomas; before the 2021-22 season, Canton joined the coaching staff at the College of St. Benedict.
Rick and his wife, Linda, live in Miltona, MN. They have three grown children, Nick, Laura, and Whitney.
Friends and relatives of the inductees and Kenyon and Wanamingo community members are encouraged to attend the induction ceremony.