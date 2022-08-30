An array of activities are scheduled for the month of September at River Bend Nature Center in Faribault and Nerstrand Big Woods State Park.
Big Woods
Sept. 3
• 2 to 3:30 p.m. Hike in the Big Woods — Meet at picnic shelter for an opportunity to discover some of the forest's unique plants and animals under the shade of trees, while exploring how the forest has changed with time.
• 7 to 8 p.m. Squirrels — Meet at the amphitheater to begin an evening full of learning about the adaptable, acrobatic animals at a family-friendly campfire program.
Sept. 4
• 2 to 3 p.m. Geocaching Basics — Meet at the amphitheater, and gather family and friends to take part in a real life treasure hunt. Explore the basics of geocaching and learn how to use GPS. You will then have an opportunity to test your new skills, as you set out on your own adventure. Don't have a GPS unit? A limited number are available to borrow on a first come, first served basis.
• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Woodpecker Wonders — Meet at the amphitheater to see several different species of woodpeckers and find out more about them at the family friendly campfire program.
For additional program information please contact Andy at 507-384-6140 or e-mail andrew.wendt@state.mn.us.
River Bend
• Little Sprouts Parent/Child Programs — Learn all about 'Terrific Turtles' and 'Fabulous Frogs' on a nature walk Sept. 13 & 17. Explore the prairie and the flowers that bloom in the fall Sept. 27.
Little Sprouts is an adult/child class, exploring the natural world. Each week has planned educational activities and nature-play time. Make sure to dress for the weather, as most classes will be mainly outside.
This program is open to children from birth through 5 years old and their adult. The Little Sprout’s fee is $10 per child, per class ($5 for River Bend members). Pre-registration is required for these programs by the day before the program.
• National Public Lands Day — Help volunteers remove buckthorn by clipping, cutting, and pulling plants under 1 inch in diameter from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24. Bring water bottles, snacks, gloves, close-toed shoes, bug spray, and loppers if possible.
Open to all ages, pre-register by Monday, Sept. 19. Volunteers registered by the end of the day on Monday, Sept. 20 receive a free T-shirt.
• Homeschool Program Plant Life Cycles — Learn all about plants and how they reproduce from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 12.
Open to children ages 5 through 12 years old. The homeschool fee is $10 per person. Pre-registration is required for the program by Friday, Sept. 9.
• Lunch and Learn program — Bring your own lunch to enjoy while learning about different types of prairie seeds, and collecting some for future planting with River Bend Naturalist Matt Johnson from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 21.
Open to adults. Lunch and Learn costs $10 per person and $5 per member. Pre-registration is recommended by Tuesday, Sept. 20.
• Adult Night Out: Splatter Paint Archery — Learn how to shoot a bow and arrow, and get some practice shooting in before paint is added to balloons on the targets to watch them splatter. Participants will leave with a piece of art created in a "one-of-a-kind-way."
From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, open to adults for a fee of $15 per person ($10 for River Bend members). Pre-registration is required by Sept. 7.
• Forest Therapy Walk — Through a series of invitations designed to boost your senses and evoke discovery, the ANFT-certified Jerad Morey will guide you on a Forest Therapy Walk from 8 to 10 p.m. Sept. 12. Past participants have called their experience "transformative," "meaningful," and "spiritual" and reported feelings of refreshment, relaxation, and peace.
A Forest Therapy Walk is not an extended hike — you will not be huffing and puffing or racking up your step count - but you will be invited to traverse unpaved and uneven ground. Please bring a full water bottle and dress appropriately for a few hours in the weather including sunscreen, bug deterrent, a portable chair or clothes in which you can sit on the ground, and shoes in which you can walk off-trail.
This program is open to adults for a fee of $60 per person ($50 for River Bend members).
Pre-registration is required for this program by Monday, Sept. 5.
For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit rbnc.org.