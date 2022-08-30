LittleSprouts1 (1).jpg

Cree Gillum enjoys the nature walk with the Little Sprouts program at the River Bend Nature Center in April. Another nature walk is planned for youngsters and adults Sept. 13 and 17. (File photo/southernminn.com)

An array of activities are scheduled for the month of September at River Bend Nature Center in Faribault and Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. 

 

